Diocese of Dumaguete resumes religious gatherings under GCQ

CEBU CITY, Cebu, Philippines – Masses and other religious gatherings in the Diocese of Dumaguete will now resume as the province shifted to general community quarantine (GCQ) on Saturday.

But Dumaguete Bishop Julito Cortes said Eucharistic celebrations would be limited to up to 10 people with health protocols being observed as mandated by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF).

“We have to follow the guidelines set by the task force,” he told the INQUIRER in a telephone interview on Saturday evening.

The IATF reminded the people to strictly follow the health protocols, particularly physical distancing, to avoid the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

During the diocesan COVID-19 task force meeting last May 13, the Department of Health in Negros Oriental said that public masses would still not be allowed in the province.

This prompted Cortes to issue a statement that diocese would have temporarily stop Masses.

However, Cortes said he had just recently learned that the IATF already allowed religious gatherings in areas placed under GCQ.

“And so we decided to resume Masses but again only up to 10 attendees,” he said.

