Diokno to Duterte: OK to make fun of buck tooth, but focus on people’s needs first

MANILA, Philippines — Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno on Saturday said that while it is okay for him to be the subject of President Rodrigo Duterte’s insults, the Chief Executive should also focus on the needs of the people as well.

“Okay lang na pag-initan n’yo ako, pero tutukan n’yo rin ang pangangailangan ng mga tao,” Diokno said in his retort to Duterte on Twitter.

(It’s okay that you’ll criticize me, but you should focus on the needs of the people as well.)

Balita ko pinatawag ako sa principal's office kagabi. Tungkol daw sa ngipin ko? 😪 — Chel Diokno (@ChelDiokno) April 4, 2020

Mr. President, may mga kliyente akong tinutulungan na tinitiis na ang sakit at gutom, ngunit wala akong sinabihang manggulo o lumabag ng batas. Okay lang na pag-initan n'yo ako, pero tutukan n'yo rin ang pangangailangan ng mga tao. — Chel Diokno (@ChelDiokno) April 4, 2020

During his unannounced late-night address on Friday, Duterte accused Diokno and members of the opposition of resorting to black propaganda amid the government’s fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

At one point, the Chief Executive also insulted Diokno for his appearance, calling him buck-toothed.

Diokno previously took on the case of a netizen who was summoned by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), for posting online comments critical of the government’s alleged misuse of public funds.

“Balita ko pinatawag ako sa principal’s office kagabi. Tungkol daw sa ngipin ko?” Diokno replied to Duterte’s criticism on Twitter.

(I heard I was called upon to the principal’s office last night? It was because of the teeth?)

“Mr. President, may mga kliyente akong tinutulungan na tinitiis na ang sakit at gutom, ngunit wala akong sinabihang manggulo o lumabag ng batas,” the human rights lawyer further stated.

(Mr. President, I am helping clients to endure starving, but I never once told them to meddle or disobey the law.)

Diokno previously ran for senator in the May 2019 mid-term elections but did not make the cut

