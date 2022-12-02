Direct Communication Solutions, Inc. Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering and Application for Uplisting to NYSE AmericanDirect Communication Solutions, Inc.

Highlights:

The Company publicly filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering in the United States of its Common Stock (the “Offering”).

San Diego, California–(Newsfile Corp. – December 1, 2022) – Direct Communication Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX: DCSX) (CSE: DCSI) (FSE: 7QU) (the “Company“, “Direct Communication Solutions” or “DCS“), a leading provider of information technology solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) market, is pleased to announce that DCS has publicly filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Common Stock in the United States (the “Offering”). The Offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other customary conditions. DCS has applied to list its Common Stock on the NYSE American exchange under the ticker symbol “DCSX”. The completion of the Offering is contingent upon approval of listing of the Common Stock on the NYSE American exchange and there can be no assurance that such approval will be granted.

ThinkEquity will serve as sole book-running manager for the proposed Offering.

The proposed Offering will be made pursuant to a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the Offering, when available, may be obtained on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov, or from ThinkEquity, 17 State Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (877) 436-3673, or by email at [email protected].

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. Securities offered under the registration statement may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act or 1933, as amended.

About DCS



DCS is a technology solutions integrator focusing on connecting the Internet of Things. We provide real solutions that solve real problems. Our software applications and scalable cloud services collect and assess business-critical data from all types of assets. DCS is headquartered in San Diego, California and is publicly traded on the OTCQX (“DCSX”), Canadian Securities Exchange (“DCSI”) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“7QU”). For more information, visit www.dcsbusiness.com . DCS and the DCS logo are among the trademarks of DCS in the United States. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements



This release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s current views of future events and operations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We believe that these potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the ability of DCS to close the proposed Offering, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s dependence on third-party manufacturers, suppliers, technologies and infrastructure; risks related to intellectual property; industry risks including competition, online security, government regulation and global economic conditions; and the Company’s financial position and need for additional funding, Statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these factors. These risk factors and other important factors that could affect our business and financial results are discussed in our Management’s Discussion and Analysis, periodic reports and other public filings which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and posted with the OTC Disclosure and News Service. DCS undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

For More Information, Contact



Bill Espley, Director



[email protected]



604-630-3072

Mike Zhou, Director



[email protected]



604-338-6485

Chris Bursey, CEO



[email protected]



858-525-2483





