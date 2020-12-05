“Director Adolf Alix Jr. explains why he joined the BL series bandwagon”

Director Adolf Alix Jr. has another BL series coming up.

May bagong BL series na ginawa si Direk Adolf Alix Jr. na ang title ay Happenstance na ipalalabas sa GagaOOLala, ang LGBTQ streaming platform na nagpalabas din noon ng kanyang first BL series na Unlocked. Sa virtual interview namin sa director ay ipinaliwanag niya kung bakit sumabak na rin siya sa pagdidirek ng BL series.

“I’ve been directing naman po since 2006 ng LGBT films before like Muli. When GagaOOLala, because of the success of Unlocked, asked me if I can pitch another project for them, I realized [I can] entertain [with] another type of story that also belongs to the BL genre,” simulang paliwanag ng director.

Nakakita ng maganda at kakaibang istorya si Direk Adolf na sa tingin niya ay kakagatin ng viewers kaya ipinursue niya ang Happenstance.

“Sabi ko nga, what if I try naman something that’s quite different, so when I came upon that news article nagkainteres akong gumawa ng series. It’s not actually to join the bandwagon but because of the story. And since GagaOOLala is an LGBTQ+ streaming platform, it’s an impetus that you start your concept with LGBTQ characters.

“Especially now because it’s quite challenging to stage kahit hindi BL series siguro or anything because of the pandemic. More than doing a BL series it’s also helping people out during the pandemic para magkaroon sila ng work and also at the same time to continue telling stories,” paliwanag ulit niya.

Ano ba ang puwedeng maging take away ng viewers sa Happenstance?

“I think, siguro because ang dami ng mga BL content ngayon, yung sa amin is we will tell a story that’s very different,” lahad ng director. “It’s still a love story but we also wanted to say that certain things happen that we cannot explain—like love, di ba?

“It’s just a feeling that you just feel at the moment, or with another person that you cannot explain why, so I think yon din po yung gusto namin for this series. Since it’s a little magical because of the circumstances kung paano nag-meet yung kanilang characters, but generally love is love, knows no gender and it transcends time.

“Kaya nga yung tagline ng Happenstance is galing don sa linya ni Dracula (Gary Oldman) sa movie na Bram Stoker’s Dracula – ‘I have crossed oceans of time to find you,’” deklara pa ni Direk Adolf.

Bida sa Happenstance sina Kiko Ipapo, 21, na isang a social media personality and influencer, at si Jovani Manansala, 23, na isang commercial model at nakalabas na sa Ipaglaban Mo, Maalaala Mo Kaya, at independent films na Mamu, And a Mother Too at Jolly Spirit.

Suportado naman sila nina Rosanna Roces, Bembol Roco, Angeli Bayani at Allan Paule.

Tanong namin sa director, bakit puro mga baguhang aktor ang bida sa Happenstance?

“Sa akin, incidental siya. Hindi ko rin naman inisip na parang for Happenstance for example na kailangan ang bida ay bago. When we will doing our casting, of course a lot of actors now are also doing BL, kahit mga mainstream actors. So siyempre, kailangan mo rin pong timplahin.

“Nung naisip namin na we have a very good supporting cast naman and they can help new actors, naging confident kami.

“Siyempre po bilang director din, at ang audience minsan din po gusto rin nila ng iba naman o magbigay din ng chance for new actors to enter the industry as long as they are willing to be trained kaya naisip ko na, ‘Oh, sige bigyan natin ng chance.’

“It’s also been a while na sumugal din ako for new actors. I think, sobrang tagal na po, mga 2007 pa po yung huli kong ganun, so naisip ko rin na puwedeng maghanap ng bago,” tuluy-tuloy na pahayag ni Direk Adolf.

Ang Happenstance ay mapapanood na sa GagaOOLala ngayong December.