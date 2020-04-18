“Director Erik Matti shares behind-the-scenes photos from his old movies and TV shows”

On The Job director Erik Matti shares throwback photos from the set of films like Pedro Penduko, Ekis, and Mano Po 2.

After having been at the helm of more than 20 films like On The Job, Kuwaresma, and BuyBust, Erik Matti has been one of the hardest working directors in the industry for more than two decades now. Last April 17, the 49-year-old director-writer shared some behind-the-scenes throwback photos from his movie and television projects since the early 2000s where he worked with stars like Sharon Cuneta, Anne Curtis, Richard Gomez, and the late Eddie Garcia. The multi-talented director’s was quoted in previous interviews as sharing that the next project he is working on is the sequel to his 2013 neo-noir action thriller film On The Job which he also directed and co-wrote with his wife Michiko Yamamoto. The original film starred Gerald Anderson, Joel Torre, and Piolo Pascual.