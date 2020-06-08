“Director explains why ‘Make It With You’ series was cancelled”

Director Theodore Boborol explains why the primetimes series “Make It With You” starring Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil will no longer return.

“Believe me. It was also hard for everyone,” the filmmaker said on Twitter, a day after Liza’s manager, Ogie Diaz, announced that the series won’t be part of the scripted ABS-CBN dramas resuming through the new Kapamilya Channel on cable and satellite TV this week.

Asked why the drama about the lovers-turned-business rivals was cancelled, Theodore explained that “decisions had to be made” after ABS-CBN “suffered a double blow” due to the coronavirus pandemic that halted all movie and television productions around the world, and the shutting down of its broadcast operations following the May 4 expiration of its franchise.

“We respect and understand why it ought to be done,” he said.

ABS-CBN was already badly hit by the pandemic, and then suffered a double blow when its renewal was not granted. Decisions had to be made and we respect and understand why it ought to be done. #IbalikAngABSCBN #MassTestingNowPH — Theodore Boborol (@TheodoreBoborol) June 5, 2020

At that time, I really felt the world will never be the same. We will make it through, guys! Sending you lots of love and light. 💙♥️💚 https://t.co/21eBTUPwc3 — Theodore Boborol (@TheodoreBoborol) June 6, 2020

He also said that the returning dramas, including “ FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano ”, “ A Soldier’s Heart ”, and “ Love Thy Woman , have multiple episodes already in the can even before the pandemic hit.

Though saddened by the news, Theodore urged everyone to continue supporting the programs that will return on air, as well as the new shows that will be launched via the Kapamilya Channel.

Kapamilya Channel will be available from June 13 on SKY, Cablelink, G Sat, and most member-cable operators of the Philippine Cable Television Association (PCTA) nationwide.