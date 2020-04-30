“Director Jay Altarejos raises funds for displaced movie workers during lockdown”

Nais ng grupo ni director Jay Altarejos na matulungan ang mga movie workers na nawalan ng trabaho habang naka ECQ.

Ang grupo ng filmmakers called 2076Kolektib headed by Jay Altarejos is releasing a series entitled Mga Yugto Ng Pagkamulat. The series is inspired by their unreleased film Walang Kasarian Ang Digmaang Bayan at ng 2014 Cinemalaya Best Film na Kasal.

The series follows Paolo (Oliver Aquino) and how he tries to make peace with his past relationships with Sherwin (Arnold Reyes) and Sandino (Sandino Martin) while navigating the horrors of the current social and political situations.

His journey with the people awakens his consciousness to fight with and for the people against the Duterte regime.

The series is just one of many that have been rolled out online starting last April, 20 (Saturday) at 4:20 p.m.

The 420P online channel of 2076Kolektib streams new content that reflects the stories of the masses, daily at 4:20 p.m.

Narito ang program line-up ng 420P:

Wednesdays — Mga Yugto ng Pagkamulat (series).

Thursdays — Buhay/Pelicula/Fantasya/Realidad (online workshop/talk), about filmmaking and life by Jay Altarejos

Fridays — Siklo (series), a love story bonded by music, but marred by violence starring Oliver Aquino and Elora Españo.

Sundays — FB Live with Jay Altarejos and guests on current issues and concerns

Tuesdays — PaSine2020, screenings of feature and short films by Jay and other filmmakers.

The channel will utilize different platforms to stream its content. Viewers will just have to check on https://www.facebook.com/jay.2076kolektib and www.2076kolektib.com for details.

The group aims to gather funds for their displaced film workers and for creating more content that truly reflects the truth of the oppressed, the marginalized, and the dispossessed.

Ani Direk Jay, “We persevere to frame our narratives closest to the truth of the masses. Dahil ang mga palabas ng 2076Kolektib ay kwentong masa, para sa masa.”