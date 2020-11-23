“Director Mark Reyes on directing the new Ian Veneracion-Iza Calzado series: ‘Our leads are not young characters’”

Director Mark Reyes talks about working again with his Sanggre Productions co-founders Iza Calzado, Sunshine Dizon, and Karylle.

After creating Sanggre Productions last year, director Mark Reyes looked forward to getting the opportunity to work with his co-founders Iza Calzado, Sunshine Dizon, Karylle, and Diana Zubiri through the production outfit’s current partnership with an online streaming service. The longtime director shared that he was also happy to give work opportunities to displaced Kapamilya workers.

“When we were developing the different concepts to present to WeTV, the initial reaction right away that the girls had was that let’s get writers that lost their jobs because ABS-CBN shut down. I said definitely. So we reached out to people that needed jobs especially the creatives, the writers, the producers. Whoever that needed a job we were open to working with them. It’s about time that if the streaming platforms will offer that opportunity, para magkaroon ng cross pollination. So that’s what we need,” he said.

Working under the new normal was also an added challenge for the director. “The challenge right now is to develop something creative in the midst of this COVID pandemic. It really makes you think of so many things. But it also challenges you creatively. So that’s why I came up with this concept. We felt that how can we make something interesting pero it’s just set in one location dahil the locations are limited. So you have to make your advantage instead of your disadvantage. And so far, we’re developing the script, everyone’s loving it, WeTV is liking it. I guess we’re on the right track. It’s a matter of putting all this together and bringing you Iza (Calzado) and Ian (Veneracion) together after not working for a long time,” he said.

In his new digital series B&B: The Story of the Battle of Brody and Brandy, direk Mark said choosing Iza and Ian as his lead stars is what will make their show stand out from other series.

“Beyond the story of the two warring people that supposedly fall in love, what makes this different is that our leads are actually not the young type characters that we usually see in the K-dramas or the other Asian dramas. The people are in their 40s and 50s and either by choice or circumstance, they’re still single. And then they find each other in this situation that they’re both warring business people, but at the same time, there’s something going on between them. That’s the fun journey that this new series is going to take,” he shared.

Direk Mark also revealed that Sunshine Dizon will be working with him behind the camera for this series. “She will be associate director for this project and it’s about time. She doesn’t even need to study directing. She’s been acting since what age.

“We’ve always worked (with her) as an actress and in Mystified our first project, she was an actress and a producer. This is the first time that we will be collaborating creatively as a director and as a associate director. So my God we’ve worked from Encantadia to all the different soaps. Sunshine knows already the innards of how to direct a scene. I’m sure she might even be better than me coming from her point of view. So it’s very exciting nga that we will see her work for the first time here in B & B,” he said.

B&B: The Story of the Battle of Brody and Brandy will start streaming online as part of the original series lineup of WeTV Philippines in 2021.