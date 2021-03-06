“Director Pedring Lopez’s Asian-set action film will star Cecep Arif Rahman and Yayan Ruhian”

“Gi” Is part of the universe of assassins created in Lopez’s Hit Film “Maria”.

Blue Fox Entertainment announced last March 2 that they have acquired worldwide rights to the upcoming Asia-set action film, “Gi”, by director Pedring Lopez (“Maria“). Written by Lopez’s team, the film will star action standouts Cecep Arif Rahman (“John Wick 3,” “The Force Awakens,” “The Raid 2”) and Yayan Ruhian (“John Wick 3,” “The Force Awakens,” “The Raid,” “The Raid 2“).

“Gi” is set to start production on location in Indonesia this spring. Blue Fox’s international sales division is introducing the film to international buyers at this week’s virtual EFM.

In “Gi,” a female assassin is forced to fight back through hell and everyone in her way to rescue her mother from the clutches of a rival gang. Outnumbered and outgunned, Gi must make her way through unknown territory in Jakarta, while fighting against the city’s most dangerous gang, the Palembang. Along the way, she joins forces with Jakarta’s deadliest assassin as they fight and survive to save her mother, and defeat those who want to take her place as the region’s most dangerous syndicate boss.

“Gi” will be produced by Pedring Lopez (“Maria”), Rex Lopez (“Maria”), Scott Rosenfelt (“Critical Thinking,” “Home Alone,” “Mystic Pizza,” “Teen Wolf”) and Maia Yambao-Lopez (“Maria”) and is a BlackOps Studios Asia Production in Association with Psyops8 Productions.