Disclosure Drop New Single ‘ENERGY’ With Video, Announce New Album

It’s been a minute, but today Disclosure have confirmed that their third studio album is on its way. It’s called ENERGY and we’ve received the title track already which is… full of energy.

ENERGY has a wild tempo that ebbs and flows perfectly — it’s an absolute bop frankly. It borrows a rhythm from Brazilian library music with samples from motivational speaker, Eric Thomas. You’ll also find his voice in ‘Settle’ and ‘When A Fire Starts To Burn’.

“When we found Eric many years ago, he was like a goldmine of inspirational quotes and motivational speeches. Even if he was speaking to a room of five it was like he was addressing a stadium,” say Disclosure.

“He has an immense presence and energy about him that translates so well into music – especially house music. This time we cut up various speeches to make something that makes sense. What he says is basically the whole concept for the record, that’s why it became the title track.”

The new Disclosure single comes with a Kid Studio directed film clip too. You can catch it down below.

The new Disclosure album, ENERGY is out Friday 28th August — catch the tracklist below. Find pre-order here.

Disclosure ‘ENERGY’ Tracklisting

Out Friday, 28th August

1. Watch Your Step

2. Lavender

3. My High

4. Who Knew?

5. Douha (Mali Mali)

6. Fractal (Interlude)

7. Ce n’est pas

8. ENERGY

9. Thinking ‘Bout You (Interlude)

10. Birthday

11. Reverie