Disclosure Release New Track ‘My High’ With Aminé And Slowthai

Disclosure have bridged the hip-hop scenes on either side of the Atlantic ocean with their new single ‘My High’, which features Portland rapper Aminé and Northampton rapper Slowthai.

‘My High’ is Disclosure’s second single of the year, following the bombastic and heart-racing ‘Energy’. Both singles are taken from the duo’s forthcoming third studio album, also titled Energy.

Of the song, the duo said that they’ve been keen to work with rappers since they started music, but they were a little stuck for choice in their hometown.

“We always wanted to work with rappers, we just didn’t know any and we had no means of contacting them…there’s not a lot of rappers in Reigate,” they said in a press statement.

“Writing ‘My High’ with Aminé was a lot of fun, he’s hilarious and may as well be a comedian. He writes so quickly and it’s amazing to watch. He brought so much energy to this already very energetic tune that when we got home to London in January there was only one guy capable of matching it…slowthai.”

Energy is out Friday, 28th August, and features Kelis, Channel Tres, Common, Kehlani and more.

Watch the video for ‘My High’ below.

