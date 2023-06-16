Discover Cutting-Edge Solutions with ATEN at Interop Tokyo 2023

The PresentONTM VP2021 Wins the Interop 2023 Best of Show Runners-up Award

TOKYO, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Interop Tokyo 2023 is a premier networking event that is taking place from June 14th to 16th at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba City. ATEN Japan Co., Ltd, the subsidiary of ATEN international, is participating in Interop Tokyo 2023 to showcase its cutting-edge solutions and products. At the end of the opening day, it was announced that the PresentONTM 4K Wireless Presentation Switch with Quad View (VP2021) has been awarded with the Interop 2023 Best of Show Runners-up Award in the Enterprise & Cloud（Enterprise Appliance）category.

ATEN Japan invites attendees to experience first-hand demonstrations that replicate real-life cases, offering an opportunity to understand the benefits of their products. The event serves as a platform for networking and knowledge exchange in the information technology industry.

At Interop Tokyo 2023, ATEN Japan is showcasing the following main exhibited products:

CL3800

Ultra Short Depth Dual Rail WideScreen LCD Console (USB, HDMI / DVI / VGA)

Integrated KVM Console with short depth dual rail design and a 18.5″ LED-backlit LCD monitor allows you to work in narrow spaces

Supports an external console with USB / DVI / VGA / HDMI connectors

The 18.5″ LCD screen offers resolutions of up to 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) @ 60Hz for CL3800NW and resolutions of up to 1366 x 768 @ 60Hz for CL3800NX

KX9970

5K DisplayPort KVM over IP Extender (5K resolution & 10GbE network compatible)

Native DP signal processing with 8/10/12 bit color depth

bit color depth Compatible with HDR10 and Adobe RGB

Supports isochronous USB

Equipped with multi-screen control function

CN9600

1-Local/Remote Share Access Single Port DVI KVM over IP Switch

Over-IP capability for remote access to a dedicated PC/server via a direct BIOS-level, hack-proof network connection, as well as visual excellence up to 1920 x 1200 @ 60 Hz at both local and remote consoles by utilizing an FPGA graphics processor.

No need for software installation; there is no load on the management PC

Able to separate business network and information network

PE4104AJ

4-Outlet IP Control Box (100V 15A Model)

Power off/on is possible over the network – browser, telnet

Equipped with auto-reboot function in case of device freeze

Power-on sequence and delay time can be set for each port

SN0108CO

8-Port Serial Console Server with Dual Power/LAN

Dual power/LAN supported model

Secure access is possible to remote serial devices without using an IP network

Cisco pin arrangement and DTE/DCE auto-recognition function. It is possible to connect directly to a Cisco network switch without a console cable, significantly reducing the construction time of IT infrastructure.

VM5808HA

8 x 8 HDMI Matrix Switch with Scaler

Matrix distribution and switching of 8 HDMI signals to 8 systems

Local operation – Front panel push buttons, IR remote control

Compatible with Dolby True HD and DTS HD Master Audio

The award-winning product – ATEN PresentON™ VP2021 4K Wireless Presentation Switch with quad view features a multi-view function, BYOD wireless sharing, audio out, USB touch back, and PoE connectivity, allow for control with a mobile app, and are compatible with Airplay and Google Cast, bringing people together to share ideas easily and get more from meetings.

The unique features of the VP2021 include:

Multi-view function allows starting multi-party collaborations instantly USB touch back — allows for seamless operation of a presentation directly from a connected touchscreen or mouse Moderation Mode — the moderator can manage and control team members’ connection status and the AV content being displayed Quad-view sharing in a snap Collaboration tools — Screen capture, annotation, whiteboard on screen Remote view on the ATEN Presentation App lets remote participants view presentations from their own screen

For more information about ATEN PresentON™ VP2021 4K Wireless Presentation Switch with quad view, please visit the following link:

https://www.aten.com/global/en/products/professional-audiovideo/presentation-switches/vp2021/?utm_source=Press_Release&utm_medium=PR&utm_term=Interop_VP2021



【Event Details】Interop Tokyo 2023

Date and Time June 14th (Wed) – 16th (Fri), 2023 10:00 – 18:00, until 17:00 on the last day Location Makuhari Messe 2-1 Nakase, Mihama-ku, Chiba City 〒261-8550

Transportation information Booth No. 5P21 Official website of the organizer https://www.interop.jp/

For more information of Interop Tokyo 2023, please download the event guide below:

https://assets.aten.com/webpage/shared/ATEN_japan/Invitaion/2023/Interop-Tokyo-2023.pdf

About ATEN

ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979, is the leading provider of KVM and AV/IT connectivity and management solutions. Offering integrated KVM, professional AV, SOHO, and intelligent power solutions, ATEN products connect, manage, and optimize AV/IT equipment in corporate, government, education, healthcare, manufacturing, broadcasting and media, and transportation environments. ATEN has 650+ issued international patents and a global R&D team that produces a constant stream of innovative solutions, resulting in a comprehensive portfolio of products available worldwide.

Headquartered in Taiwan, ATEN International Co., Ltd. has grown to include subsidiaries and regional offices in China, Japan, South Korea, Belgium, Australia, the U.S., the U.K., Russia, Turkey, Poland, India, Romania, South Africa, Indonesia, and Mexico – with R&D centers in Taiwan, China, and Canada.

For more information about ATEN, please visit www.aten.com.