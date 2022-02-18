Discover Niigata, the “Snow Country” of Japan Image-4.JPG

NIIGATA

PREFECTURE, JAPAN – Media

OutReach – 18 February 2022 – The Niigata Industrial Creation

Organization (NICO) will organise a Niigata Fair at Japan Centre in Leicester

Square and Japan Centre Ichiba in Westfield London as well as online from 26

February until 11 March 2022, to promote the food from Niigata Prefecture, an

area in Japan blessed with snow.

Niigata

is one of the world’s snowiest places and has several meters of snow every

year. Yasunari Kawabata, a well-known writer and Nobel laureate wrote a novel

called “Snow Country” set in Niigata. Nurtured by the snowmelt and rich natural

environment, Niigata Prefecture produces a variety of foods such as rice,

Japanese sake wine, fruit, and fermented foods.

Since

2018, the NICO has organised this fair at Japan Centre, London, which is one of

the largest Japanese food halls in Europe, to promote the foods of Niigata and to

present them to customers in Europe. (*)

This

year’s Niigata Fair will feature 26 kinds of products from Niigata such as

rice, sake, seasoning, soba noodles, and Japanese confectionery.

Unique

products of the Snow Country include sake, soy sauce, and coffee matured in

Snow Cellars (which store snow collected during the winter months, making the

snow available throughout the year) as well as a fermented chili pepper paste

called Kanzuri, which has a subtly spicy flavour due to the chili peppers being

spread on the snow and left for several days.

The

Niigata Fair allows customers to purchase products from Niigata Prefecture and

enjoy them at home, while experiencing a visit to Niigata Prefecture through

the food.

Past

event

Products

from Snow Cellars

Kanzuri

paste from Snow Country

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect

international travel,” said a NICO personnel who planned this event. “We

hope that the customers who visit our Niigata Fair will enjoy their meals with

tasty food and drink from Niigata Prefecture. Kanzuri paste, for example, can

be used as a sauce for meat dishes and fish & chips, or can be mixed with

tuna for jacket potatoes. It can be used alone while it also goes well with

cheese, butter, or other seasonings. Product reviews from customers will help

us consider marketing these products in the UK and other European

countries.”

* Event was cancelled in 2021 due to the COVID-19

pandemic.

[About fair]

■ Name: Niigata Fair

■ Period: Saturday, 26 February – Friday, 11 March,

2022

■ Location:

Two

stores at Japan Centre in London

(1)

Japan Centre Leicester Square

Address:

35b Panton St, London SW1Y 4EA

(2) Japan Centre Ichiba Westfield

Address:

Ichiba 0220 Relay Square Westfield, London W12 7HB

Japan

Centre online store special page

To

be available on 26 February within Japan Centre website (https://www.japancentre.com/)

■Note:

The event may be modified depending on the COVID-19

pandemic situation.

Please download the full version of press

release in here:

http://release.media-outreach.com/i/Download/219019

#NiigataPrefecture