Discover Niigata, the “Snow Country” of Japan Image-4.JPG

OutReach – 18 February 2022 – The Niigata Industrial Creation
Organization (NICO) will organise a Niigata Fair at Japan Centre in Leicester
Square and Japan Centre Ichiba in Westfield London as well as online from 26
February until 11 March 2022, to promote the food from Niigata Prefecture, an
area in Japan blessed with snow.
Niigata
is one of the world’s snowiest places and has several meters of snow every
year. Yasunari Kawabata, a well-known writer and Nobel laureate wrote a novel
called “Snow Country” set in Niigata. Nurtured by the snowmelt and rich natural
environment, Niigata Prefecture produces a variety of foods such as rice,
Japanese sake wine, fruit, and fermented foods.
Since
2018, the NICO has organised this fair at Japan Centre, London, which is one of
the largest Japanese food halls in Europe, to promote the foods of Niigata and to
present them to customers in Europe. (*)
This
year’s Niigata Fair will feature 26 kinds of products from Niigata such as
rice, sake, seasoning, soba noodles, and Japanese confectionery.
Unique
products of the Snow Country include sake, soy sauce, and coffee matured in
Snow Cellars (which store snow collected during the winter months, making the
snow available throughout the year) as well as a fermented chili pepper paste
called Kanzuri, which has a subtly spicy flavour due to the chili peppers being
spread on the snow and left for several days.
The
Niigata Fair allows customers to purchase products from Niigata Prefecture and
enjoy them at home, while experiencing a visit to Niigata Prefecture through
the food.
“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect
international travel,” said a NICO personnel who planned this event. “We
hope that the customers who visit our Niigata Fair will enjoy their meals with
tasty food and drink from Niigata Prefecture. Kanzuri paste, for example, can
be used as a sauce for meat dishes and fish & chips, or can be mixed with
tuna for jacket potatoes. It can be used alone while it also goes well with
cheese, butter, or other seasonings. Product reviews from customers will help
us consider marketing these products in the UK and other European
countries.”
* Event was cancelled in 2021 due to the COVID-19
pandemic.
[About fair]
■ Name: Niigata Fair
■ Period: Saturday, 26 February – Friday, 11 March,
2022
■ Location:
Two
stores at Japan Centre in London
(1)
Japan Centre Leicester Square
Address:
35b Panton St, London SW1Y 4EA
(2) Japan Centre Ichiba Westfield
Address:
Ichiba 0220 Relay Square Westfield, London W12 7HB
Japan
Centre online store special page
To
be available on 26 February within Japan Centre website (https://www.japancentre.com/)
■Note:
The event may be modified depending on the COVID-19
pandemic situation.
