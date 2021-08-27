Discover the hidden treasures of Japan: a spectacular cultural legacy, in unity with nature

TOKYO, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — On August 20, the Agency for Cultural Affairs, in cooperation with the Japan National Tourism Organization, proudly unveiled a completely redesigned Japan Heritage website with additional special content featuring exclusive destinations. This content helps provide a more relaxed travel experience; soaking in the local atmosphere and taking a deep dive into Japan Heritage’s unique combination of historic traditions and bold innovation. As with all Japan Heritage content, there is a strong emphasis on sustainability and preserving the country’s cultural legacy.

The special content pages highlight the harmony between culture and the natural landscape. For example, switch off in the private space of a traditional country villa or luxury seaside resort and indulge in the region’s gastronomic delights – carefully selected local ingredients cooked to perfection. Enjoy a variety of exceptional activities both in your accommodation and the surrounding countryside. Experience the essence of Japan and discover a cultural legacy for the generations.



Special content #1: Explore the spiritual mountains of Muro

Journey deep into the tranquility of the mountains of Japan, experiencing the rejuvenating powers of nature. In the hinterland of Nara, the former capital of Japan in ancient times, the Muro area is replete with temples, shrines, and sacred sites that have endured for over a thousand years. Glimpse the spiritual foundations and the history of diversity within Japan’s unique religious culture. Stay in a traditional Japanese wooden farmhouse, enjoy hearthside meals of delicious local specialties, and unwind with a private meditation experience in the depths of a secluded valley.

Japan Heritage Official Website: Japan Heritage is a project focusing on various historic cultural properties across Japan, from those famous across the world to hidden gems known only to the select few. The website features deep-dive reports, stunning virtual reality and video content, descriptions of the historical backgrounds of cultural properties, and much more.

