Discover the Thrill of Bali Safari Park and Save with Our School Holiday Promo

Looking for a fun and educational activity during the school holidays? Visit Bali Safari Park! Explore exotic wildlife, enjoy animal shows, and more. Book now and save with our school holiday promo.

BALI, Indonesia, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Looking for a unique and exciting activity to enjoy with your family or friends during the school holidays? Look no further than Bali Safari Park!



safari journey

Located in a natural environment with exotic animals from Indonesia, India, and Africa, Bali Safari Park offers a range of fun and educational experiences for visitors of all ages. From the Safari Journey on a special tram with a private guide to the Big Cat and Elephant shows, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

To make your visit even more special, we’re offering a school holiday promo that allows you to save on your tickets. Simply book online at www.balisafarimarinepark.com or via WhatsApp reservation at 081138772200 and enjoy a discount on our various package options.

“At Bali Safari Park, we want to provide a fun and educational experience for all visitors, especially during the school holidays,” said Inneke Ficianirum, Head of Marketing at Bali Safari Park. “Our park is the perfect place to learn about exotic animals and enjoy some quality time with your loved ones.”

Choose from various package options, such as ticket admission for Monday to Friday, and ticket admission with Bali Agung Show for Saturday and Sunday, VIP Rhino, and Night Safari. With the Rhino VIP package, you’ll receive “Priority & Fast access” facilities to every show and Safari journey in Bali Safari. If you’re interested in going on a safari at night, the Night Safari Package is the right choice.

During the month of May 2023, all visitors to Bali Safari will receive special access to enjoy one-time fun in the Fun Zone, Rainforest Trail, and Water Play Zone.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to create unforgettable memories with your loved ones. Book your Bali Safari Park adventure today and take advantage of our school holiday promo. We can’t wait to see you!

Bali Safari Park

Jl. Prof. Dr. Ida Bagus Mantra km 19,8

Serongga, Kec. Gianyar

Kabupaten Gianyar

Bali 80551

Telp: (0361) 950000

Icha Hidayat (Marcom Executive)

0812-3394-6263

copywriter@balisafarimarinepark.com