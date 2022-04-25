Discovery and TaiwanPlus call for talented filmmakers to create exceptional stories from TaiwanTaiwanPlus-image.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 25 April 2022 – Discovery has teamed up with TaiwanPlus, Taiwan’s first English-language global news outlet and video on demand (VOD) platform, for an exciting contest to celebrate Southeast Asia’s filmmakers and the rich, beautiful world of Taiwan. The contest calls on filmmakers looking to create moving and inspiring stories about Taiwan to participate. The competition kicks off on April 25, 2022, and three filmmakers will be chosen to receive a grant of USD 35,000 each that can go into the production of their short films.

Taiwan is the world’s largest semiconductor producer, the birthplace of Austronesian languages, and first country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage. For this contest, Discovery Channel is inviting talented filmmakers around Asia to tell vibrant and inspiring stories about Taiwan.

The chosen filmmakers will have the opportunity to work with one of Discovery channel’s producers and have their films shown on-air across Discovery platforms in Asia and on TaiwanPlus. The winners will be announced on May 23, 2022, Taiwan time (GMT+8) on this website and Discovery Taiwan’s Facebook page.

The contest is in line with TaiwanPlus’ mission to deliver independent news on global and local events, bringing stories from Taiwan that will resonate across the world. TaiwanPlus also celebrates the culture, lifestyle, and best of Taiwan’s food, travel, music, and entertainment as a global community.

Interested filmmakers are invited to submit their story ideas in the form of a 600-1,000-word proposal along with a portfolio of videos here. The contest is open for submissions from April 25 to May 15, 2022. To view the full contest details, visit: https://www.discoverychannel.com.tw/taiwanplus/en/

Notes to editors



For full contest details, click here



Link to contest video here



For more information about TaiwanPlus, click here

