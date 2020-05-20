“Disenyo ni Francis Libiran, featured sa ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ magazine”

Tuloy tuloy sa pagbibigay karangalan para sa bansa ang Filipino fashion designer na si Francis Libiran.

Kasabay ng pandemic na hinaharap ng buong mundo dahil sa COVID-19, isang magandang balita ang ibinahagi ng designer kung saan cover ang kaniyang disenyo sa Harper’s Bazaar magazine sa US.

“We are featured on Harper’s Bazaar US!!! The international fashion magazine recently gathered some of the most celebrated icons for a feel-good fashion moment amidst all the fear and hardship. Along with other celebrities, Hollywood actress and singer MJ Rodriguez is featured wearing a custom-made Francis Libiran ensemble. The ‘POSE’ star aims to empower us as she shares how she copes up through the help of fashion amongst other things during this pandemic. MJ is wearing a meticulously draped and intricately structured Francis Libiran number made of Philippine Abaca and silk,” post ni Francis sa Instagram.

Proud naman ang actress-singer at model ni Francis na si MJ Rodriguez na bida sa Netflix series na POSE na pinuri ang disenyo ng Pinoy fashion designer.

”Feeling very #OldHollywood wearing a @francislibiran8 fabulous Garment! In this picture I am channeling @hollywoodnetflix and envisioning what the future could look like! Thank you @harpersbazaarus it has been nothing but amazing working with you these past weeks” sabi pa ng POSE series actress.

Hindi ito ang unang beses na napansin internationally ang mga disenyo ni Francis, matatandaan na minsan na rin na feature ang kanyang mga disenyo sa Cycle 22 ng America’s Next Top Model ni Tyra Banks.