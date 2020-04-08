Displaced workers in Bicol receive cash aid from DOLE

LEGAZPI CITY — Over P40 million worth of financial assistance was distributed to 11,804 workers in the informal sector under the emergency livelihood program of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Bicol.

Joel Gonzales, director of DOLE in Bicol, said on Wednesday that under the program, informal sector workers across the region received P3,100 each after they temporarily lost their jobs due to the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The financial package is under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Worker – Barangay ko, Bahay Ko (TUPAD#BKBK) Disinfection/Sanitation Project, Gonzalez said.

The workers were given financial aid after they completed their duty to sanitize and disinfect their houses and immediate vicinity.

Gonzalez said that among those who qualified for the aid were ambulant vendors, padyak, tricycle and jeeney drivers, fishermen, farmers, barbers, carpenters, construction workers, and helpers who do not have employers.

