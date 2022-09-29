Divebar Youth Takes Us Behind the Scenes of the ‘In The Hive’ Music Video Shoot

Australian songwriter and producer Vinnie Barbaro makes music as Divebar Youth. The Adelaide-based artist specialises in what he alternately describes as “hyper cyberpunk” and “hyper punk zombie disco”, combining elements of hip hop, rock, industrial and electronic music.

Divebar Youth’s latest single, ‘In the Hive’, was co-produced by Taka Perry (Ruel, Sycco, Denzel Curry) and mastered by Leon Zervos (Beastie Boys, Troye Sivan). Nicholas Muecke directed the accompanying music video. Muecke’s previous credits include Tkay Maidza’s ’24k’, and the visuals for ‘In the Hive’ work in tandem with the song’s anxious combination of grimy electronics and rapped and sung vocals.

Divebar Youth – ‘In the Hive’

﻿

“I started writing ‘In the Hive’ after an underground rave in Berlin,” Barbaro told Music Feeds. “I was disconnected from my usual life, entranced by the intensity. I wanted to make a song that expressed the same urgency and madness.”

In the Muecke-directed video, a lost soul is inducted into a community of bloodsuckers who’re known as The Hive. Divebar Youth has shared some behind the scenes photographs from the video, taken by Chi Catalano (Chasing Chi), as well as some reflections on the shoot.

Behind the Scenes of ‘In the Hive’

Divebar Youth’s ‘In the Hive’ is out now.

Further Reading

Ash Lune Takes Us Behind the Scenes Of Her ‘Sugarcoat’ Music Video

The Prize Channel ‘Countdown’ in ‘Wrong Side of Town’ Music Video

Watch Workhorse’s Otherworldly Video for ‘Mary Maiden’, Shot at Adelaide’s Medieval Fair