Diversity Thrives, Inclusion Prevails: HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Indonesia 2023 Honors 70 Champions of an Inclusive Workforce

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The winners of the prestigious HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Indonesia 2023 awards have been announced by HR Asia, a leading publication in the human resources industry. In its eighth year, the 2023 Indonesia programme has recognised 70 outstanding organisations that have excelled in creating exemplary work environments for their employees.



This year’s theme is “Celebrate Diversity and Inclusion.” HR Asia has taken a significant step forward in recognising and promoting workplaces that foster diversity, equity, and inclusion by placing these values at the forefront of the selection process.

This year’s nominations saw a significant increase, with 315 companies competing for the coveted title of Best Companies to Work for in Asia Indonesia 2023. Furthermore, a staggering 58,720 survey participants shared their insights and experiences, emphasising the region’s extensive participation and engagement. When compared to the 2022 edition, this represents a 10% increase in nominations and a 15% increase in survey participants.

“We are thrilled to witness such overwhelming enthusiasm and support for the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Indonesia 2023 awards,” said William Ng, Chief Editor of HR Asia. “The increased number of nominations and survey participants demonstrates the commitment of organisations in Indonesia to prioritise employee satisfaction and well-being.”

Three new categories were added this year to reflect the organisation’s commitment to recognising excellence and innovation in the human resources domain. The HR Asia Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards seek to recognise organisations that have made significant strides towards creating diverse and inclusive workplaces. The HR Asia Most Caring Awards recognise organisations that have demonstrated exceptional care for their employees, particularly during difficult times. Finally, the HR Asia Digital Transformation Awards recognise organisations that have successfully used technology to transform their human resource practices.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Indonesia 2023 award winners have shown an unwavering dedication to employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. These organisations have set the standard for others to follow by fostering a positive work environment that promotes growth and excellence.

One of the highlights of this year’s event was the recognition of the 11 Gold winners, who have been consecutive winners for five years or more. These exemplary organisations have consistently demonstrated their commitment to creating a remarkable workplace environment. The 11 Gold winners for HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Indonesia 2023 are Kerry Ingredients Indonesia, PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, PT Pegadaian, PT. Bukalapak. com Tbk, Techconnect, Wipro Unza Indonesia, ofi Indonesia, PT Astra International Tbk, BAT Indonesia, PT. IDS Medical Systems Indonesia and PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk.

HR Asia is grateful to its official partners, HRPods, Inclusive Human Resources Indonesia (IHRI), Iris Worldwide and Perhimpunan Manajemen Sumberdaya Manusia (PMSM) whose contributions helped make this event a huge success. Their dedication to promoting workplace excellence aligns perfectly with the program’s mission to recognise outstanding companies and inspire others to achieve greatness.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam making this the largest recognition programme and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Indonesia 2023 awards and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2023 (INDONESIA EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES BAT INDONESIA BINA NUSANTARA GROUP COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS INDONESIA DANONE INDONESIA DELOITTE INDONESIA ELABRAM GROUP Evermos (PT. SETIAP HARI DIPAKAI) FEDEX EXPRESS FONTERRA BRANDS INDONESIA HOME CREDIT INDONESIA INDONESIA DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION INDOSAT OOREDOO HUTCHISON KALBE CONSUMER HEALTH KALLA GROUP KANMO GROUP KENANGAN BRANDS KERRY INGREDIENTS INDONESIA KRAFT HEINZ INDONESIA LAZADA INDONESIA MAZARS INDONESIA MERATUS NANOVEST (PT TUMBUH BERSAMA NANO) ofi INDONESIA PT ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK PT Asuransi Jiwa Manulife Indonesia PT BANK BTPN TBK PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT BANK CIMB NIAGA, TBK PT BANK COMMONWEALTH PT BANK DANAMON INDONESIA PT BANK DBS INDONESIA PT BANK MAYBANK INDONESIA TBK PT BANK NEGARA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK. PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO), TBK PT BANK SEABANK INDONESIA PT BANK UOB INDONESIA PT CARGILL INDONESIA PT ENDRESS+HAUSER INDONESIA PT HUAWEI TECH INVESTMENT PT INVESTREE RADHIKA JAYA PT LANGGENG KREASI JAYAPRIMA (DIAGEO INDONESIA ) PT MARSH INDONESIA PT MEIYUME MANUFACTURING INDONESIA PT MITRA ADIPERKASA TBK PT PEGADAIAN PT PRUDENTIAL LIFE ASSURANCE PT REKSO NASIONAL FOOD (MCDONALD’ S INDONESIA ) PT SCHNEIDER INDONESIA PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA (HALEON INDONESIA ) PT UNITED TRACTORS TBK PT VENA ENERGY INDONESIA PT ANUGERAH PHARMINDO LESTARI PT. APL LOGISTICS PT. Bank KEB Hana Indonesia PT. BUKALAPAK. COM TBK PT. CONCENTRIX SERVICES INDONESIA PT. G4S SECURITY SERVICES PT. GANDUM MAS KENCANA PT. IDS MEDICAL SYSTEMS INDONESIA PT. PROCTER & GAMBLE OPERATIONS INDONESIA RECKITT INDONESIA RedDoorz Indonesia TACO GROUP TECHCONNECT TELKOMSEL tiket.com TRIPATRA WIPRO UNZA INDONESIA XL AXIATA

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2023

FEDEX EXPRESS PT BANK COMMONWEALTH PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO), TBK PT BANK UOB INDONESIA PT CARGILL INDONESIA PT MEIYUME MANUFACTURING INDONESIA PT REKSO NASIONAL FOOD (MCDONALD’ S INDONESIA ) PT UNITED TRACTORS TBK RECKITT INDONESIA

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AWARDS 2023

ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS INDONESIA INDOSAT OOREDOO HUTCHISON PT ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT HUAWEI TECH INVESTMENT PT. ANUGERAH PHARMINDO LESTARI TECHCONNECT XL AXIATA

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING AWARDS 2023

ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES BINA NUSANTARA GROUP DANONE INDONESIA PT. BANK KEB HANA INDONESIA PT Asuransi Jiwa Manulife Indonesia PT PEGADAIAN PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA (HALEON INDONESIA ) PT. GANDUM MAS KENCANA tiket.com

