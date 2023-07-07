Diversity Thrives, Inclusion Prevails: HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Indonesia 2023 Honors 70 Champions of an Inclusive Workforce

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The winners of the prestigious HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Indonesia 2023 awards have been announced by HR Asia, a leading publication in the human resources industry. In its eighth year, the 2023 Indonesia programme has recognised 70 outstanding organisations that have excelled in creating exemplary work environments for their employees.
This year’s theme is “Celebrate Diversity and Inclusion.” HR Asia has taken a significant step forward in recognising and promoting workplaces that foster diversity, equity, and inclusion by placing these values at the forefront of the selection process.
This year’s nominations saw a significant increase, with 315 companies competing for the coveted title of Best Companies to Work for in Asia Indonesia 2023. Furthermore, a staggering 58,720 survey participants shared their insights and experiences, emphasising the region’s extensive participation and engagement. When compared to the 2022 edition, this represents a 10% increase in nominations and a 15% increase in survey participants.
“We are thrilled to witness such overwhelming enthusiasm and support for the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Indonesia 2023 awards,” said William Ng, Chief Editor of HR Asia. “The increased number of nominations and survey participants demonstrates the commitment of organisations in Indonesia to prioritise employee satisfaction and well-being.”
Three new categories were added this year to reflect the organisation’s commitment to recognising excellence and innovation in the human resources domain. The HR Asia Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards seek to recognise organisations that have made significant strides towards creating diverse and inclusive workplaces. The HR Asia Most Caring Awards recognise organisations that have demonstrated exceptional care for their employees, particularly during difficult times. Finally, the HR Asia Digital Transformation Awards recognise organisations that have successfully used technology to transform their human resource practices.
The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Indonesia 2023 award winners have shown an unwavering dedication to employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. These organisations have set the standard for others to follow by fostering a positive work environment that promotes growth and excellence.
One of the highlights of this year’s event was the recognition of the 11 Gold winners, who have been consecutive winners for five years or more. These exemplary organisations have consistently demonstrated their commitment to creating a remarkable workplace environment. The 11 Gold winners for HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Indonesia 2023 are Kerry Ingredients Indonesia, PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, PT Pegadaian, PT. Bukalapak. com Tbk, Techconnect, Wipro Unza Indonesia, ofi Indonesia, PT Astra International Tbk, BAT Indonesia, PT. IDS Medical Systems Indonesia and PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk.
HR Asia is grateful to its official partners, HRPods, Inclusive Human Resources Indonesia (IHRI), Iris Worldwide and Perhimpunan Manajemen Sumberdaya Manusia (PMSM) whose contributions helped make this event a huge success. Their dedication to promoting workplace excellence aligns perfectly with the program’s mission to recognise outstanding companies and inspire others to achieve greatness.
The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam making this the largest recognition programme and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Indonesia 2023 awards and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/
LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2023 (INDONESIA EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:
- ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES
- BAT INDONESIA
- BINA NUSANTARA GROUP
- COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS INDONESIA
- DANONE INDONESIA
- DELOITTE INDONESIA
- ELABRAM GROUP
- Evermos (PT. SETIAP HARI DIPAKAI)
- FEDEX EXPRESS
- FONTERRA BRANDS INDONESIA
- HOME CREDIT INDONESIA
- INDONESIA DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION
- INDOSAT OOREDOO HUTCHISON
- KALBE CONSUMER HEALTH
- KALLA GROUP
- KANMO GROUP
- KENANGAN BRANDS
- KERRY INGREDIENTS INDONESIA
- KRAFT HEINZ INDONESIA
- LAZADA INDONESIA
- MAZARS INDONESIA
- MERATUS
- NANOVEST (PT TUMBUH BERSAMA NANO)
- ofi INDONESIA
- PT ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK
- PT Asuransi Jiwa Manulife Indonesia
- PT BANK BTPN TBK
- PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK
- PT BANK CIMB NIAGA, TBK
- PT BANK COMMONWEALTH
- PT BANK DANAMON INDONESIA
- PT BANK DBS INDONESIA
- PT BANK MAYBANK INDONESIA TBK
- PT BANK NEGARA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK.
- PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO), TBK
- PT BANK SEABANK INDONESIA
- PT BANK UOB INDONESIA
- PT CARGILL INDONESIA
- PT ENDRESS+HAUSER INDONESIA
- PT HUAWEI TECH INVESTMENT
- PT INVESTREE RADHIKA JAYA
- PT LANGGENG KREASI JAYAPRIMA (DIAGEO INDONESIA)
- PT MARSH INDONESIA
- PT MEIYUME MANUFACTURING INDONESIA
- PT MITRA ADIPERKASA TBK
- PT PEGADAIAN
- PT PRUDENTIAL LIFE ASSURANCE
- PT REKSO NASIONAL FOOD (MCDONALD’S INDONESIA)
- PT SCHNEIDER INDONESIA
- PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA (HALEON INDONESIA)
- PT UNITED TRACTORS TBK
- PT VENA ENERGY INDONESIA
- PT ANUGERAH PHARMINDO LESTARI
- PT. APL LOGISTICS
- PT. Bank KEB Hana Indonesia
- PT. BUKALAPAK. COM TBK
- PT. CONCENTRIX SERVICES INDONESIA
- PT. G4S SECURITY SERVICES
- PT. GANDUM MAS KENCANA
- PT. IDS MEDICAL SYSTEMS INDONESIA
- PT. PROCTER & GAMBLE OPERATIONS INDONESIA
- RECKITT INDONESIA
- RedDoorz Indonesia
- TACO GROUP
- TECHCONNECT
- TELKOMSEL
- tiket.com
- TRIPATRA
- WIPRO UNZA INDONESIA
- XL AXIATA
WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2023
- FEDEX EXPRESS
- PT BANK COMMONWEALTH
- PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO), TBK
- PT BANK UOB INDONESIA
- PT CARGILL INDONESIA
- PT MEIYUME MANUFACTURING INDONESIA
- PT REKSO NASIONAL FOOD (MCDONALD’S INDONESIA)
- PT UNITED TRACTORS TBK
- RECKITT INDONESIA
WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AWARDS 2023
- ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES
- COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS INDONESIA
- INDOSAT OOREDOO HUTCHISON
- PT ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK
- PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK
- PT HUAWEI TECH INVESTMENT
- PT. ANUGERAH PHARMINDO LESTARI
- TECHCONNECT
- XL AXIATA
WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING AWARDS 2023
- ASTRA CREDIT COMPANIES
- BINA NUSANTARA GROUP
- DANONE INDONESIA
- PT. BANK KEB HANA INDONESIA
- PT Asuransi Jiwa Manulife Indonesia
- PT PEGADAIAN
- PT STERLING PRODUCTS INDONESIA (HALEON INDONESIA)
- PT. GANDUM MAS KENCANA
- tiket.com
About BUSINESS MEDIA INTERNATIONAL
Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.
Adrian Cheng
Marketing Manager
Business Media International
Mobile No.: +6012-269 2701
Email: adrian@businessmedia.asia.