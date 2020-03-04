Dixie Chicks Share First New Song In 14 Years, Announce New Album ‘Gaslighter’

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on March 5, 2020

Yee haw.

Dixie Chicks, after over a decade since their last album, have marked their return by announcing new album Gaslighter and sharing the record’s title track. Produced by pop wizard Jack Antonoff, Gaslighter follows 2006’s Taking the Long Way, and is slated for release Friday, 1st May through Columbia.

‘Gaslighter’, the first song the trio wrote for the record, is a triumphant return for the band. It’s an empowering (and scathing) song that takes the emotionally manipulative to task.

As they’ve often done, the comeback single combines the personal with the political, addressing collective harm in an intimate manner. The lyrics are likely drawn on what the past couple of years have been like for the band’s Natalie Maines, who has been wrapped up in a lengthy divorce from estranged former partner Adrian Pasdar.

“Gaslighter, denier,” the band sing on ‘Gaslighter’s infectious chorus. “Gaslighter, you liar.”

Dixie Chicks’ return has been a long time coming. After suffering huge backlash from country music fans for criticising then-president George W. Bush and the Iraq War in 2003, they were essentially blacklisted. They’d go on hiatus not long after the release of Taking the Long Way a few years later, reuniting for tours in 2013 and 2016.

If the lead single is anything to go by, it’s great to have them back.

Watch the Seanne Farmer-directed music video for ‘Gaslighter’ below.