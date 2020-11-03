Dizzee Rascal Can Be Your Personal Navigator On Waze App

Get ready to fix up, turn sharp because ya boi Dizzee Rascal is the latest celeb to lend his vocal cords to Waze, the popular GPS app owned by Google.

As part of the hype train for his new album E3 AF, you can now choose the rapper as your own personal navigator on the app and help dodge any ~bonkers~ traffic.

Dizzee joins a long list of big guns who’ve lent their voices to Waze, including Kevin Hart, Morgan Freeman, DJ Khaled, Shaquille O’Neal, T-Pain, Ed Helms, Rob Gronkowski, Neil Patrick Harris, Arnold Schwarzenegger and, um, Batman?

Download it here.

Meanwhile, Dizzee’s seventh album E3 AF is out now, featuring collabs with Ghetts and Kano, Chip, D Double E, Frisco and more.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]