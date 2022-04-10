Dizzee Rascal Given Curfew And Restraining Order For Assaulting Ex-Fiancée

Dizzee Rascal was charged with domestically assaulting his ex-fiancée, Cassandra Jones, following an incident in June, 2021. Rascal – legally known as Dylan Mills – was found guilty in a hearing at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court in March, 2022. As a result, Rascal must comply with a 12-month restraining order and a 24-week curfew, during which time he must wear an electronic tag.

Rascal was sentenced by district judge Polly Gledhill at South London’s Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 8th April. The Guardian reports that Gledill told Rascal he’d shown “no remorse for this matter” and continued to “place the blame on Ms Jones – the victim in this case”.

Jones is the mother of Rascal’s two children. Earlier this year, The Guardian reported that the 37-year-old Dizzee Rascal “barged” into Jones’ home, screamed at her and her mother, Dawn Kirk, and banged his head on the fridge while holding his son. Rascal was also accused of pressing his forehead against Jones’ head and pushing her to the ground.

The “chaotic” argument apparently arose from Rascal’s frustration at he and Jones’ custody arrangements. In the March hearing, Gledhill concluded that “I am sure that on 8 June, Mr Mills, on returning home with the child late, lost his temper in an argument over child contact and finances.”

Of the 12-month restraining order, The Guardian reports that Gledhill described it as a “necessary and proportionate” measure.