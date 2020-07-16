“DJ Chacha pens emotional post as she announces MOR 101.9 stopping operations next month”

DJ Chacha is among the employees of ABS-CBN who will be laid off from the company.

Radio star Czarina Balba, popularly known as DJ Chacha, penned an emotional post on social media as she announced that FM radio station MOR 101.9 is to set to halt operations in 45 days.

After 12 years of service, DJ Chacha said she never thought the day she would have to bid farewell to the job she considers her first love.

“One of the lowest points of my life. I still can’t believe I have to say goodbye to my first love. My forever love. My dream job. 12 years. This is not just work for me. This not just about money. I love this station so much,” she wrote.

Admitting that she feels brokenhearted over the things that are happening right now, DJ Chacha said she still feels grateful to have her husband and two children to comfort her during these times.

“Really, really, really brokenhearted right now. Maswerte pa rin ako nandito ang asawa’t mga anak ko sa tabi ko to hug me,” she stated.

The former ‘PBB’ housemate went on to show her sympathy to the rest of her fellow Kapamilya employees, who are going through the same situation right now by sending them virtual hugs.

“Sending hugs to all the Kapamilya Employees who are also experiencing the same pain that I’m going through now. Lord, alam kong may mas maganda kang plano para sa aming lahat. Yakapin mo ang bawat isa sa aming lahat,” she remarked.

While things still feel heavy for her right now, DJ Chacha ended her post by saying she will never stop making people happy throughout her remaining days a radio jock.

She wrote: “Mahirap magpasaya ng nagdurugo ang puso pero kakayanin namin ito. We will give our best! Last 45 days para magpasaya mga kaMORkada. Last 45 days to say “MOR 101.9 my only Radio For Life!”

See her post below:

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN journalist Karen Davila, in a tweet, also expressed her sincerest sympathies to DJ Chacha and the rest of the workers who will be laid off from ABS-CBN’s radio division.

“Dear @mor1019chacha, giving you a virtual hug right now at sa lahat po ng apektado ng ABS-CBN radio division,” the veteran journalist tweeted.

Dear @mor1019chacha giving you a virtual hug right now at sa lahat po ng apektado ng ABSCBN radio division. 18 FM stations and 5 AM stations will be shutting down. https://t.co/SazPRQwjNP — Karen Davila (@iamkarendavila) July 16, 2020

MOR 101.9 is only one of the 18 FM stations and 5 AM stations under ABS-CBN that will be shutting down next month.

Last Wednesday, July 15, ABS-CBN announced it would lay off workers starting August 31 after the media giant was denied a broadcast franchise last July 10.

The Kapamilya network has stopped broadcast operations since May 5, 2020 following a cease and desist order from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).