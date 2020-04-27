“DJ GROWING UP: Check out Daniel Padilla’s photos from childhood”

Daniel Padilla’s sister Magui shares snapshots of her favorite memories growing up with her oldest sibling.

When her older brother Daniel Padilla turned 25 last April 26, Magui Padilla shared birthday posts for her kuya DJ on her Instagram account. Magui shared snapshots of their childhood photos together with mom Karla Estrada and the rest of her siblings Jose Carlito and Carmela. DJ is the eldest of Karla Estrada’s four children and is known to be a very hands-on and protective kuya to his siblings. At Magui’s debut celebration last February, DJ turned noticeably emotional at the rite of passage of his younger sister.