“DJ Loonyo clarifies he was referring to ‘clinical trials’ and not ‘COVID mass testing’ in viral video”

DJ Loonyo issues statement after receiving criticisms on ‘mass testing’ comment.

After receiving criticisms over his “mass testing” comment, DJ Loonyo took to social media to explain his side regarding the matter.

The online sensation clarified that he was referring to “clinical trials” in his statement in a video that made the online world abuzz.

“I apologize for the wrong use of terminology in that particular instance. My point is not particularly about the “COVID Mass Testing,” I was actually referring to “CLINICAL TRIALS.” I understand that the use of terminology is critical, so I apologize for any confusion caused,” he said.

He urged the netizens to watch the entire 2-hour live video so that they will understand his side of the story.

“I encourage you all (bashers man o sumusuporta at hight sa lahat, ‘yung bukas sa critical thinking sana) na panoorin ng buo ang aming FB Live video – not for the views, but so that you can see both sides of the story,” he stated.

DJ Loonyo remarked that they did not mean to spread wrong information.

“I know that I have been blessed with a platform kung saan may kaunting level din of influence. We do not mean to spread misinformation, but rather encourage you to form an open mindedness para hindi po kayo mag-panic, para alam niyo bakit kayo dapat mag-mask, bakit dapat stay at home, at hindi para sumunod lang nang di naiintindihan ang reasons why or why not,” he stated.

He added, “Maaaring we will remain in disagreement on certain points, but that doesn’t mean we cannot have a decent conversation,” he said.

Read his full statement below: