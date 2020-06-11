“DJ Loonyo dances to K-Pop group Twice’s “More & More””

DJ Loonyo managed to learn the choreography to “More & More” in just 15 minutes.

Despite getting negative criticisms left and right for his comments on various issues affecting the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, DJ Loonyo continued to do what he does best — dancing.

DJ Loonyo, whose real name is Rhemuel Lunio, shared on Facebook last Wednesday, June 10, a video of him dancing to South Korean girl group Twice’s “More & More.”

According to Loonyo, he was challenged by a good friend of his named Richard Navarro, to master the dance routine within 15 minutes.

“Was challenged by Richard Navarro to do this dance cover within 15 MINUTES! (Kaya ko ba daw sayawin yung mga ganito),” he wrote in his post.

He went on to say that he dedicated the video to all the K-Pop fans. “To all the K-Pop Fans, this is for y’all. #MoreAndMoreDanceCover,” he stated.

Watch the video below:

More&More (TWICE) Dance Cover💙 Was challenged by Richard Navarro to do this dance cover within 15 MINUTES! 😂 (Kaya ko ba daw sayawin yung mga ganto😂) To all the K-Pop Fans, this is for y’all🤗💙 #MoreAndMoreDanceCover TWICE DISCLAIMER: No copyright infringement intended. I do not own the audio in this video. They belong to their rightful owners. Posted by DJ Loonyo on Tuesday, 9 June 2020

The China-based dancer has been heavily criticized for his comments on mass testing which he mistakenly identified as clinical trials.

DJ Loonyo became an online sensation through his dance covers uploaded during the enhanced community quarantine.