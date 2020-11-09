Djaman Doeloe Resto and Bar Present a New Concept of “Pasar Akhir Pekan” a la Chef Lukman Santoso

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Djaman Doeloe Resto and Bar that is located on the M3 level at Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah, serves culinary delights from several regions in Indonesia. Apart from carrying out the Nusantara culinary concept, Djaman Doeloe Resto and Bar is designed with an interior inspired by various regions in Indonesia, and the aim of this concept is to bring a traditional impression and remind customers of Indonesia in ancient times.



Pasar Malam Akhir Pekan every Friday and Saturday Night at Djaman Doeloe Resto and Bar, M3 Level, Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah

In November, Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah introduces customers to Chef Lukman Santoso, the new “Head Chef” from Djaman Doeloe Resto and Bar, which wholeheartedly serves customers with Indonesian culinary specialties. There is no need to doubt the expertise of making Nusantara culinary, This Chef, who was born in Purwokerto, Jawa Tengah, has 16 years of experience in the culinary field in various hotel properties in Indonesia.

There are several dishes from Djaman Doeloe Resto and Bar recommended by Chef Lukman Santoso, such as “Nasi Goreng Sunda Kelapa”, different from others nasi goreng in Surabaya, this “Nasi Goreng Sunda Kelapa” adopted from Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta, this fried rice has a blend of Aceh and Bugis fried rice, and this fried rice use seafood as main ingredients such as crab meat and shrimp and completed with shrimp satay.

“Bebek Betutu Kintamani” is one of the Chef recommendation menus for customers, inspired from past duck dishes that were only served for the royal family, cooked for a long time which is about 8 hours, served with Sauteed KangKong and Sambal Matah.

Not only the main course, Djaman Doeloe Resto and Bar also offers Indonesia snacks and desserts, such as “Lumpia Banyu Manik” and “Ketan Durian“. This Lumpia snack itself is inspired by the Lumpia gang Lombok in Semarang city, this traditional snack is known to many people since the GANEFO sports celebration in 1953. “Ketan Durian“, this dessert also being Chef Lukman’s recommendation menu, the sweet taste, the savory sticky rice, and the fragrance of Durian makes this dish even more special. This dessert is inspired by West Sumatra, usually, people in West Sumatra feel incomplete if they’re enjoying durian without sticky rice.

Not only that, this time Djaman Doeloe Resto and Bar present a new concept of “Pasar Akhir Pekan”, by presenting a new normal Indonesian buffet dinner “Pasar Malam Akhir Pekan”. The dishes have a variety of menus, starting from appetizer until dessert with Indonesian concepts, such as Nasi Bakar Cakalang Pedar, Nasi Bakar Ayam Kemangi, Rawon, Hainan Rice, Roasted Duck, Chicken Char Siu, many selections of seafood on barbecue stall, and Indonesian dessert-like Klepon Bulang, Lapis Surabaya, Es Teler, and various taste selection Es Puter, and many more. This Buffet Dinner “Pasar Malam Akhir Pekan” can be the choice for dinner with family or friends, every Friday and Saturday, 17.30 – 21.30 WIB, for only IDR 398.000 net per person and customers can enjoy the promo Buy 1 Get 1 until the end of December 2020.

It doesn’t stop with Buffet Dinner, Djaman Doeloe Resto and Bar also offering “Pasar Minggu Brunch”, this Sunday Brunch can be the choice to spend time with family and loved ones. The “Pasar Minggu Brunch” serves with a selection of local, oriental, and western food. Such as French Toast, Waffles, Panini Sandwich, Chicken Quesadilla, Bubur Madura, various choices of Jajan Pasar, Hong Kong Noodles, and many more. Customers can find “Pasar Minggu Brunch” every Sunday, 11.00 – 15.00 WIB, for only IDR 348.000 net per person and can enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 primo until the end of December 2020. Don’t need to worry when visiting Djaman Doeloe Resto and Bar, because the hotel have implemented all health protocols to prevent transmission of COVID-19, with Marriott International and our Government standards, which makes customers more comfortable when enjoying the dishes that the hotel prepared for them.

