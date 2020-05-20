DKSH partners with International SOS to safeguard staff and supply chain operations during COVID-19

BANGKOK, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — DKSH, Asia’s leading Market Expansion Services provider for companies seeking to grow their business in Asia and beyond, has entered into a partnership with International SOS, to run DKSH’s Total Quarantine Solution in several markets across Asia.



Total Quarantine Solutions implemented at DKSH’s distribution center in Thailand

International SOS is the world’s leading medical and security company which engages more than 11,000 multi-cultural medical, security and logistics experts to help organizations fulfill their Duty of Care responsibilities and ensure workforce resilience. Recognizing the unprecedented situation, DKSH selected International SOS as partner because of their vast experience with pandemics, as they have advised many companies as well as hospitals and healthcare players on how to establish an appropriate pandemic response plan.

Together with infectious disease experts, clinicians and doctors from International SOS, DKSH has developed a unique “Total Quarantine Solution”, effectively mirroring hospital procedures during a pandemic, with strict quarantine protocols in place. This solution reflects DKSH’s entrepreneurial and collaborative commitment to remain the trusted partner during these challenging times.

A critical player in the global supply chain, DKSH provides healthcare products to hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and retail stores; groceries and consumer goods to stores; specialty chemicals and ingredients to manufacturers; and technology products to businesses and laboratories. As such, DKSH’s supply chain must remain intact with as little disruption as possible during this unprecedented pandemic.



While facing the challenges that COVID-19 has brought, DKSH quickly recognized the need to put in place measures that safeguard its employees and operations in distribution centers across the world. Only through rigorous checks as well as health and hygiene measures in each distribution center could the company ensure that quarantine-like conditions provide protection to all staff.

Dr. Shamandree Govender, Global Medical Advisor from International SOS, commented: “DKSH has a robust approach in protecting the safety and health of their staff. The customized Total Quarantine Solution on-site includes daily temperature monitoring, implementing appropriate preventative rules, quarantine processing tents for screening of employees and visitors, educational and awareness-raising webinars and ensuring compliance with government regulations and legal requirements. With the Total Quarantine Solution, DKSH is able to prioritize employees’ health in all their distribution centers, which ultimately also translates to safeguarding the health and safety of the customers they serve.”

Dan Culverhouse, Head of Supply Chain for DKSH, stated: “This pandemic has shown us more than ever that we truly live our purpose: enriching people’s lives, by continuing to provide the products our communities need. As frontline workers, our dedicated staff still needs to visit hospitals, supermarkets and shops and is not able to stay at home and isolate. Thanks to the Total Quarantine Solution however, we are able to maintain our operations, while protecting our staff and ensuring business continuity to serve our local communities across Asia.”

About International SOS Group of Companies

The International SOS Group of Companies is in the business of saving lives, protecting your global workforce from health and security threats. Wherever you are, we deliver customized health, security risk management and wellbeing solutions to fuel your growth and productivity. In the event of extreme weather, an epidemic or a security incident, we provide an immediate response providing peace of mind. Our innovative technology and medical expertise focus on prevention, offering real-time, actionable insights and on-the-ground quality delivery. We help you meet compliance reporting needs for good governance. By partnering with us, organisations can fulfil their Duty of Care responsibilities, while empowering business resilience, continuity and sustainability.

Founded in 1985, the International SOS Group is trusted by 11,000 organisations, including over half of the Fortune Global 500, multi-national corporate clients and mid-size enterprises, governments, educational institutions and NGOs. 11,000 multi-cultural medical, security and logistics experts stand with you to provide support & assistance from over 1,000 locations in 90 countries, 24/7, 365 days.

To protect your workforce, visit www.internationalsos.com.

About DKSH

DKSH is the leading Market Expansion Services provider with a focus on Asia. The Group helps companies to grow across the Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials and Technology. The service portfolio covers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. Publicly listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, the Group operates in 36 markets with 33,350 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.6 billion in 2019. With its Swiss heritage, DKSH has been deeply rooted in Asia Pacific since 1865.

