DMA’S Announce Intimate And Unplugged Sydney Album Launch Shows

Sydney’s DMA’S will release their third album The Glow this Friday, 10th July. Now, the trio have announced a series of unplugged and intimate hometown shows throughout July and August.

Six gigs will take place across three nights at the Factory Theatre on Thursday, 30th July, Friday, 31st July and Saturday, 1st August. Each of the shows will have a reduced capacity, with COVID-19 safety standards put in place for each show, including a changeover period between each gig to allow for cleaning of the venue.

These will be the first gigs the band play since their sold-out show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton prior to the world going into lockdown, giving Aussie fans a chance to witness new material from The Glow performed live for the first time.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be opening our doors for such a special series of gigs with the DMA’S. This is a one-off opportunity that will no doubt be relished by fans who have waited a long time to get out there to support Aussie music and it’s simply great to be a part of it,” commented The Factory’s Sam Nardo.

Pre-sale tickets will be available from midday this Wednesday, 8th July for fans who purchase a $9.99 bundle that includes pre-sale access, a digital download of The Glow and a signed poster, with all profits donated to the Aboriginal Legal Service (ALS). Frontier and Secret Sounds members will also be able to access a pre-sale from 2PM AEST the same day, with general public tickets going on sale Friday, 10th July at midday.

[embedded content]

DMA’S ‘Unplugged and Intimate’ Sydney shows

Thursday, 30th July – 6:30pm / 9:00pm

Factory Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: Ticketek

Friday, 31st July – 6:30pm / 9:00pm

Factory Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, 1st August – 6:30pm / 9:00pm

Factory Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: Ticketek