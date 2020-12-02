DMA’s Announce National 2021 ‘The Glow’ Tour Dates

DMA’s are truly sharing the glow with us this fine morning. In huge news, the three-piece have announced a national tour to go ahead next year.
DMA’s are finally taking their latest album The Glow on tour. It’s set to kick off next year in September in Adelaide, before travelling to Freo, Brisbane, Melbourne, and wrapping up in Sydney in October.
The Glow was released back in July. Music Feeds called it, “a moving genre-bending body of work that sees DMA’S explore new sounds without losing sight of who they are.”
DMA’s have had a good year, despite… 2020. They played the AFL Grand Final and picked up five ARIA Awards nominations.
Find all the dates and ticket deets below and have a listen to ‘Criminals’.
DMA’s ‘The Glow’ National Tour Dates 2021
Tickets on sale from 12pm local time Tuesday, 8th December
Pre-sale tickets available from 12pm local time Monday, 7th December
Friday, 24th September
Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide – All Ages
Tickets: Official Website
Sunday, 26th September
Fremantle Arts Centre, Fremantle
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 2nd October
The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 8th October
Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne – All Ages
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 9th October
Hordern Pavilion, Sydney – All Ages
Tickets: Official Website