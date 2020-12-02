DMA’s Announce National 2021 ‘The Glow’ Tour Dates

DMA’s are truly sharing the glow with us this fine morning. In huge news, the three-piece have announced a national tour to go ahead next year.

DMA’s are finally taking their latest album The Glow on tour. It’s set to kick off next year in September in Adelaide, before travelling to Freo, Brisbane, Melbourne, and wrapping up in Sydney in October.

The Glow was released back in July. Music Feeds called it, “a moving genre-bending body of work that sees DMA’S explore new sounds without losing sight of who they are.”

DMA’s have had a good year, despite… 2020. They played the AFL Grand Final and picked up five ARIA Awards nominations.

Find all the dates and ticket deets below and have a listen to ‘Criminals’.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

DMA’s ‘The Glow’ National Tour Dates 2021

Tickets on sale from 12pm local time Tuesday, 8th December

Pre-sale tickets available from 12pm local time Monday, 7th December

Friday, 24th September

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide – All Ages

Tickets: Official Website

Sunday, 26th September

Fremantle Arts Centre, Fremantle

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 2nd October

The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 8th October

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne – All Ages

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 9th October

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney – All Ages

Tickets: Official Website