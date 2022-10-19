DMA’S Announce New Album, ‘How Many Dreams?’, Share New Single

DMA’S have announced the release of their fourth album, How Many Dreams?. The new record is scheduled to arrive on 31st March, 2023, and has been previewed by way of new single, ‘Everybody’s Saying Thursday’s The Weekend’.

The breezy single sees the group embracing their trademark Britpop sound, albeit with the addition of more electronic elements. This sound seems to indicate the sound their forthcoming album will feature, with the group embracing a similar sonic approach for their recent track, August’s ‘I Don’t Need To Hide’.

DMA’S – ‘Everybody’s Saying Thursday’s The Weekend’

[embedded content]

“‘Everybody’s Saying Thursday’s The Weekend’, we’ve all thought it, we’ve all felt it,” guitarist Johnny Took says of the new single. “This song is about letting go of the things that weigh us down and embracing the future with a sense of optimism. Stepping in the ‘Right light in the dark times’.”

DMA’S last album, The Glow, arrived in July 2020, peaking at number two on the ARIA charts, while topping the charts in Scotland. In August 2021, the group released a surprise EP, I Love You Unconditionally, Sure Am Going To Miss You. DMA’S’ How Many Dreams? will be released on 31st March, 2023.

DMA’S – How Many Dreams?

How Many Dreams? Olympia Everybody’s Saying Thursday’s The Weekend Dear Future I Don’t Need To Hide Forever Fading Like A Picture Jai Alai Get Ravey 21 Year Vacancy Something We’re Overcoming De Carle

