DMA’S Announce Their Lengthiest Australian Headline Tour To Date

DMA’S have just lifted the lid on their girthiest Australian tour ever. The 16-date national tour is in honour of the band’s forthcoming fourth studio album, How Many Dreams?, which is due for release on Friday, 31st March.

The trio will hit the road this September and October, visiting fans in Hobart, Frankston, Castlemaine, Melbourne, Torquay, Adelaide, Wodonga, Canberra, Thirroul, Sydney, Newcastle, Coffs Harbour, Kingscliff, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and Cairns.

DMA’S – ‘Something We Are Overcoming’

[embedded content]

Fans of DMA’S who want to help the band raise money for a good cause can access a special artist pre-sale for tour tickets, with all profits from sales of the How Many Dreams? deluxe edition going to Saving Staffies, a not-for-profit animal welfare organisation dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, re-homing and responsible ownership of Staffies and other dog breeds.

You can pre-order the deluxe digital download of How Many Dreams? right here up until Sunday, 12th March (5pm AEDT) to get involved. Catch all the tour dates and details down below.

DMA’S 2023 Australian Tour

Friday, 22nd September – Hobart City Hall, Hobart, TAS, 18+ – Tickets

Saturday, 23rd September – Pier Bandroom, Frankston, VIC, 18+ – Tickets

Monday, 25th September – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC, 18+ – Tickets

Thursday, 28th September – The Forum, Melbourne, VIC, 18+ – Tickets

Friday, 29th September – Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC, 18+ – Tickets

Sunday, 1st October – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA, 18+ – Tickets

Tuesday, 10th October – The Cube, Wodonga, SA, Lic. All Ages – Tickets

Wednesday, 11th October – Kambri ANU, Canberra, ACT, 18+ – Tickets

Friday, 13th October – Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW, Lic. All Ages – Tickets

Saturday, 14th October – Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW, Lic. All Ages – Tickets

Friday, 20th October – Bar on the Hill, Newcastle, NSW, 18+ – Tickets

Saturday, 21st October – Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour, NSW, 18+ – Tickets

Sunday, 22nd October – Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff, NSW, 18+ – Tickets

Wednesday, 25th October – The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD, 18+ – Tickets

Thursday, 26th October – Venue 114, Sunshine Coast, QLD, 18+ – Tickets

Saturday, 28th October – Tank Arts Centre, Cairns, QLD, 18+ – Tickets

Artist Pre-sale: Tuesday, 14th March (10am local time). Frontier Touring members presale: Tuesday, 14th March (12pm local time). General sale: Thursday, 16th March (10am local time) via Frontier.

Further Reading

DMA’S Announce New Album, ‘How Many Dreams?’, Share New Single

Triple J’s Hottest 100 of 2022: 100-1

What So Not & DMA’S Team Up For Thumping New Single ‘The Change’