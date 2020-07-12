DMA’S Announce ‘Unplugged And Intimate’ Brisbane Shows For Next Month

Fresh from quickly selling out a slew of intimate and unplugged album launch shows at the Factory Theatre in their hometown of Sydney, DMA’S have announced they’ve added a Brisbane leg.

The band will play four stripped-back shows at The Tivoli in Brisbane between Saturday, 29th August and Sunday, 30th August to celebrate their new album THE GLOW.

As with the Sydney shows, COVID-19 safety standards will be put in place for these gigs, fully seated with a reduced capacity and a changeover period between each concert to allow for cleaning of the venue.

All eighteen of the band’s Sydney shows sold out in minutes, so you’ll want to be pretty on the ball to secure yourself a seat to one of these shows. Pre-sale tickets go on sale tomorrow (Tuesday, 14th July) at midday, which you can access by purchasing a $9.99 bundle that also includes a digital download of THE GLOW and a signed poster. All profits will be donated to The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Service Queensland.

Their third album, THE GLOW arrived last week. Music Feeds, reviewing the album, called it a “moving genre-bending body of work that sees DMA’S explore new sounds without losing sight of who they are.”

Check out dates and details below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

DMA’S ‘Unplugged and Intimate’ Brisbane shows

Saturday, 29th August – 6.45pm / 9.45pm

The Tivoli, Brisbane

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Sunday, 30th August – 6.45pm / 9.45pm

The Tivoli, Brisbane

Tickets: Ticketmaster