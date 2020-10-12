DMA’S, Cub Sport And More Announced For This Year’s AFL Grand Final

The AFL have announced the music lineup for this year’s Grand Finals, which are set to take place at Brisbane Cricket Ground – aka the Gabba – next Saturday, 24th October.

The all-Aussie lineup includes the likes of DMA’S, Sheppard, Cub Sport, Wolfmother frontman Andrew Stockdale, Electric Fields, Thelma Plum and Busby Marou. The Queensland Symphony Orchestra will also perform. As previously announced, Mike Brady will perform his iconic song ‘Up There Cazaly’, while Brisbane local Tim McCallum will sing the national anthem.

“On the back of an all-Australian line-up at last year’s Grand Final we know there is incredible support to bring together local talent again this year,” commented AFL General Manager of Commercial, Kylie Rogers.

“We have some of the best of Australia’s musical talent performing, with a unique sound and collection of voices – from the Torres Strait down to the south-coast – we’re proud to be delivering another All-Australian billing.”

Excited to announce we’re playing the @AFL Grand Final! See you at the Gabba on October 24 ❤️💚💙 #AFLGF pic.twitter.com/SbtjW5BAIL — DMA’S (@dmasmusic) October 12, 2020