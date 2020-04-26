DMA’S Perform Spine-Tingling Cover Of ‘Better Be Home Soon’ By Crowded House

NewsWritten by Zanda Wilson on April 26, 2020

DMA’S were one over a dozen local acts to come together for digital ANZAC Day concert Music From The Home Front overnight.

Socially distanced Aussie musicians performed a stack of originals and covers during the concert on Saturday, which was set up to pay tribute both to the ANZACs and front-line healthcare workers.

One of the undoubted highlights was the performance of DMA’S Tommy O’Dell, Matthew Mason and Johnny Took, who paid tribute to the legendary Crowded House.

They covered their 1988 hit ‘Better be Home Soon’, a tune that has also been covered by Kasey Chambers, Busby Marou and more, over the years.

The spine-tingling rendition was a perfect tribute, and suited O’Dell’s inimitable vocal style to a tee.

“We just wanted to give a big thank you to all the healthcare workers on the frontline in Australia and New Zealand, and all throughout the world. Stay strong,” said O’Dell.

The band shared their latest single ‘The Glow’ earlier this month, as well as detailing that their new album by the same name has had its released date pushed back to Friday, July 10th.

[embedded content]

The concert was hosted by Guy Sebastian, David Campbell, Delta Goodrem and Christian O’Connell.

The other artists to deliver performances included Birds Of Tokyo, Ben Lee, Courtney Barnett, Dean Lewis, Diesel, G Flip, Guy Sebastian, James River, Jimmy Barnes, Kate Ceberano, Tame Impala, Lime Cordiale, Missy Higgins, Paul Kelly, Ruel, The Wiggles, Tones And I, Vera Blue and more.

Crowded House took to the virtual stage themselves as well, performing ‘Better Be Home Soon’.

If you missed the gig, the entire Music On The Home Front can be streamed on-demand thanks to Nine here.