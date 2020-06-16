DMA’S Share Emotional New Single ‘Learning Alive’

DMA’S have shared another single from their forthcoming album The Glow ahead of its release next month, sharing an emotional new ballad titled ‘Learning Alive’.

In contrast to some of the more punchy numbers we’ve heard from the album thus far, ‘Learning Alive’ opens with sparse piano chords and the crooning vocals of lead singer Tommy O’Dell before giving way to a soaring string section.

‘Learning Alive’ is the fourth single to be released from The Glow. The band have previously shared its title track, along with ‘Silver’ and ‘Life Is a Game of Changing’. The latter received an official remix from producer Willaris. K.

The Glow is the third album from the Sydney act, following 2018’s For Now. Originally slated for an April release, the initial release date was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the band explaining they were postponing the album due to “everything that’s going on”. It’s now due to hit shelves Friday, 10th July via I Oh You.

Back in April, the trio were arguably one of the biggest highlights from the digital Music From the Home Front ANZAC Day concert, delivering a spine-tingling cover of Crowded House’s 1988 hit ‘Better Be Home Soon’.

Listen to ‘Learning Alive’ below.

