DMA’s, Vengaboys and More Added to Party in the Paddock 2023

Taswegians and soon-to-be visitors just got some good news, with several big names being added to the upcoming Party in the Paddock festival lineup.
Aussie rockers DMA’S have been revealed as the event’s secret headliner, while Vengaboys, Art vs. Science, Yung Gravy and several more were added to the 2023 lineup. Gang of Youths were announced as the festival headliners in November, along with The Presets and BENEE.
Party in the Paddock 2023 Gains Several Big Names
Running from Friday, 10th through Sunday, 12th February at Quercus Park in Launceston, Party in the Paddock has a strong Australian emphasis. The full roster for the weekend includes Vera Blue, Meg Mac, and Genesis Owusu.
DMA’S being announced as secret headliners is a long way from the Sydney bedroom in which they got their start. The group have racked up nine ARIA nominations since then, and are fresh off their first national headline tour in three years.
The Vengabus pulling in to the festival will be a treat for those hankering for a sing-along. The Dutch group ruled the late 90s pop charts with ‘Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!’, ‘We’re Going to Ibiza’, and ‘We Like to Party! (The Vengabus)’.
Art vs. Science will fit snugly alongside Vengaboys, with their self-proclaimed ethos of “jamming and making music which is fun, different and experimental” – and just plain fun live.
Tickets are still available here, with full lineup and festival info below.
Party in the Paddock 2023
- DMA’S
- The Vengaboys
- Art vs. Science
- Yung Gravy
- Kat Edwards
- Close Counters
- The Moving Stills
- Seaside
- Apricot Ink
- Ewah and the Vision of Paradise
- Slaughterhaus Surf Cult
- Lune River
- Isabel Rumble
- Morality Trope
- Triple j Unearthed Act
Joining…
- Gang of Youths
Secret Headliner
- BENEE
- The Presets
- Vera Blue
- Meg Mac
- Genesis Owusu
- Methyl Ethel
- Slowly Slowly
- Young Franco
- Bag Raiders (DJ Set)
- JK-47
- Peach PRC
- Beddy Rays
- Caravana Sun
- Hope D
- Pacific Avenue
- Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers
- Big Twisty & The Funknasty
- Nerve
- Kinder
- Maddy Jane
- Sumner
- Sex On Toast
- Jono Ma
- The Rions
- Carla Geneve
- 1300
- Odd Mob
- Tommy Franklin Dance Aerobics
- Tyler Richardson
- Jade Zoe
- Denni
- Medhanit
- Squeef
- Jed Appleton Band
- In The Flowers
- Cyber Switch
- Holiday
- Kudu Joy
- The Saxons
- Queenie
- Zios
- Arunya Lee Olive
- Meres
- Celeste Evelyn
- Lazer Baby
- Miss Kaninna
- Alec Smith
- Je Bahl
- Suneden & The Seg Street Band
- Ema
- World Class Cinema
- Stacy Whale
- Baby Lemur
- Savage Honey
- Thai Swan
- Dirty Motel
- 2 Actual DJ’s
- Eddy Whitehooves
Dates & Venue
- Friday, 10th to Sunday, 12th February, 2023 – Quercus Park, Launceston, Tasmania/Lutruwita
Further Reading
Party in the Paddock 2023: Gang of Youths, BENEE, The Presets and More
DMA’S Announce New Album, ‘How Many Dreams?’, Share New Single
Vengaboys Are Coming to Australia for Their 25th Anniversary Tour