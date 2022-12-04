DMA’s, Vengaboys and More Added to Party in the Paddock 2023

Taswegians and soon-to-be visitors just got some good news, with several big names being added to the upcoming Party in the Paddock festival lineup.

Aussie rockers DMA’S have been revealed as the event’s secret headliner, while Vengaboys, Art vs. Science, Yung Gravy and several more were added to the 2023 lineup. Gang of Youths were announced as the festival headliners in November, along with The Presets and BENEE.

Party in the Paddock 2023 Gains Several Big Names

﻿

Running from Friday, 10th through Sunday, 12th February at Quercus Park in Launceston, Party in the Paddock has a strong Australian emphasis. The full roster for the weekend includes Vera Blue, Meg Mac, and Genesis Owusu.

DMA’S being announced as secret headliners is a long way from the Sydney bedroom in which they got their start. The group have racked up nine ARIA nominations since then, and are fresh off their first national headline tour in three years.

The Vengabus pulling in to the festival will be a treat for those hankering for a sing-along. The Dutch group ruled the late 90s pop charts with ‘Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!’, ‘We’re Going to Ibiza’, and ‘We Like to Party! (The Vengabus)’.

Art vs. Science will fit snugly alongside Vengaboys, with their self-proclaimed ethos of “jamming and making music which is fun, different and experimental” – and just plain fun live.

Tickets are still available here, with full lineup and festival info below.

Party in the Paddock 2023

DMA’S

The Vengaboys

Art vs. Science

Yung Gravy

Kat Edwards

Close Counters

The Moving Stills

Seaside

Apricot Ink

Ewah and the Vision of Paradise

Slaughterhaus Surf Cult

Lune River

Isabel Rumble

Morality Trope

Triple j Unearthed Act

Joining…

Gang of Youths

Secret Headliner

BENEE

The Presets

Vera Blue

Meg Mac

Genesis Owusu

Methyl Ethel

Slowly Slowly

Young Franco

Bag Raiders (DJ Set)

JK-47

Peach PRC

Beddy Rays

Caravana Sun

Hope D

Pacific Avenue

Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers

Big Twisty & The Funknasty

Nerve

Kinder

Maddy Jane

Sumner

Sex On Toast

Jono Ma

The Rions

Carla Geneve

1300

Odd Mob

Tommy Franklin Dance Aerobics

Tyler Richardson

Jade Zoe

Denni

Medhanit

Squeef

Jed Appleton Band

In The Flowers

Cyber Switch

Holiday

Kudu Joy

The Saxons

Queenie

Zios

Arunya Lee Olive

Meres

Celeste Evelyn

Lazer Baby

Miss Kaninna

Alec Smith

Je Bahl

Suneden & The Seg Street Band

Ema

World Class Cinema

Stacy Whale

Baby Lemur

Savage Honey

Thai Swan

Dirty Motel

2 Actual DJ’s

Eddy Whitehooves

Dates & Venue

Friday, 10th to Sunday, 12th February, 2023 – Quercus Park, Launceston, Tasmania/Lutruwita

