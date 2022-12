DMM.com Builds First Blockchain Game on Oasys, Selecting The Chain As Its Foundation For Web3 GamingKanpani-Girls-image.png

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 14 December 2022 –Oasys, a gaming-optimised blockchain built by gamers for gamers, today announces that it has been selected as the blockchain of choice for the development and launch of leading Japanese entertainment company DMM.com‘s first blockchain game, Kanpani Girls RE: BLOOM.

DMM.com announced its entry into the Web3 business in early 2022, and has begun developing blockchain games with support from Japanese Web3 game developer, CryptoGames, whose major titles include CryptoSpells and NFT Wars. In its Web3 business, DMM.com has officially selected Oasys as its foundation due to its fast transaction and zero gas fees for users.

The first game is the blockchain-based successor to DMM.com’s original mobile and browser turn-based role-playing game, Kanpani Girls, first launched in 2015. DMM.com will be building its own “Verse” on Oasys’ Layer-2 chain, which Kanpani Girls RE: BLOOM is expected to be released sometime in Q2 2023.

Oasys recently launched its full Mainnet on 12 December and also completed a USD20 million private token sale round in July which DMM.com participated in.

Daiki Moriyama, Director, Oasys, said: “We are passionate about leading the mass adoption of blockchain games by creating an ecosystem for players and developers alike to transition from Web2 to Web3, where they can play and create next-generation games. We are thrilled to be able to continue working together with DMM.com to accelerate their involvement in the Web3 economy, and in doing so, becoming a better hub for all blockchain games.”

Kanpani Girls was a popular browser-based game published by DMM GAMES, with a peak total of 2.5 million player accounts. Set in a medieval fantasy world, players assume control as the president of an all-female mercenary company as they travel through a mystical world.

In its design, Kanpani Girls RE: BLOOM will honour the dedicated playerbase of its predecessor by providing enhanced content that enables players to fully enjoy the “exchange of value” concepts found in Web3 gaming by incorporating elements of blockchain technology that can better facilitate gameplay experiences. A major feature of the new game will be that each character acquired will be prescribed unique attributes and corresponding value.

The game will be multiplayer-enabled at launch and allow for strategising and communications between players, with no change to the ethos of the original game. Kanpani Girls RE: BLOOM is available in English as well as Japanese, allowing it to be played globally.

Yusuke Nashiki, Producer, Original Kanpani Girls, said: “It has been a long anticipated wait for our beloved players but we are now finally able to relive our precious memories and love for Kanpani Girls on the blockchain. There is a new and dedicated team hard at work to implement the new game system and re-establish the game as a favourite among fans, but also for new players.

As a fan of Kanpani Girls myself, I look forward to seeing how the game will play out and how developers will address any concerns over the game’s development philosophy. I am certain that players will be able to enjoy the best of both worlds – experiencing a brand-new game on the blockchain while also celebrating all the things that made the original Kanpani Girls great. Our players’ opinions are what makes our games great!”

Ryuma Mihara, Producer, Kanpani Girls RE: BLOOM said: “Nice to meet you. Kanpani Girls RE: BLOOM Producer Mihara. We restart Kanpani Girls as a new, blockchain-based style. The title “RE: BLOOM,” came from our wish that existing fans to enjoy Kanpani once again as well as new players to be aware of its fascination. Inheriting the soul from the producer Nashiki of the old Kanpani Girls series, we are currently working in good faith to deliver a new experience of browser game that adds a new element of blockchain game while respecting the world view of the old title. Every support from the players encourages the development team. Stay tuned.”

