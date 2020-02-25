DND: People Power showed resolve to fight for freedom, democracy

MANILA, Philippines — The 1986 People Power Revolution, the bloodless uprising that toppled more than 20 years of the Marcos dictatorship, represented the Filipino people’s resolve to fight for freedom and democracy, according to defense and military leaders.

“This historic event we are remembering today symbolizes the Filipino people’s resolve to stand up and come together in the name of freedom and democracy,” Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement on Tuesday (Feb. 25).

“Three decades hence, may the victories of the People Power Revolution continue to inspire us to unite for peace and inclusive progress now and in the future,” he said.

He called on his department and members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to continue to pursue excellence and remain committed to their sworn duty to protect the country and the people.

“Let us cherish and be true to the trust bestowed upon us by our countrymen,” he said.

AFP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo urged Filipinos to work with the AFP in the quest for peace and progress — the same way that Filipinos united on Edsa to protect a group of military and defense officials who declared they were breaking off with the Marcos dictatorship. They included then Constabulary Chief Fidel V. Ramos, who became President later, then Defense Minister Juan Ponce Enrile and then Col. Gregorio Honasan, who headed rebel soldiers and would become senator later.

“It is our aspiration that all of us join hands once more in the quest for peace and the yearning for progress,” Arevalo said.

He called on Filipinos to join the military in the fight against communist rebels and local terrorist groups.

“Let us once again unite with the AFP in neutralizing the CTG (communist terrorist groups)—the proverbial wolves in sheep’s clothing and defeating the LTG (local terrorist groups) anathema who wreck the lives of our children, destroy our families, and ruin our posterity,” Arevalo said.

