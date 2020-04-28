Doc who died of COVID-19 honored in brief, simple rites in Ecija village

PEÑARANDA, Nueva Ecija — Dr. Israel Bactol, the 34-year-old Philippine Heart Center cardiologist who died of COVID-19 after contracting it from a patient, was given honors in simple rites on Monday (April 27) in his home at the village of Callos here.

Bactol’s parents, Pastor Romeo and Celestina, received a flag and a letter of commendation from President Rodrigo Duterte for the doctor’s “heroic sacrifice” on the frontline of the battle against the disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

The low-key program was led by Brig. Gen. Rex Dela Rosa, deputy police chief in Central Luzon.

Also present were Undersecretary Joel Sy Egco, executive director of the Presidential Task Force on Media Security, and Col. Leon Victor Rosete, Nueva Ecija police chief.

FEATURED STORIES

Both teachers, Bactol’s parents promised to continue their son’s “legacy of selfless dedication to help the poor,” according to Egco, referring to Bactol’s work in the Doctor to the Barrio program of the government.

Because of the lockdown, the program was short and all participants wore masks.

Bactol is being hailed by this town as a vanguard in the fight against coronavirus.

Edited by TSB

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ