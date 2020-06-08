DocDoc partners with China’s leading insurance risk control company Kaitaiming Technology to bring doctor discovery services to China

DocDoc has been appointed Kaitaiming Technology’s exclusive partner for pan-Asian doctor discovery services

Partnership will see DocDoc, the world’s first patient intelligence company, support China’s top insurance companies on Kaitaiming’s insurance agent platform

top insurance companies on Kaitaiming’s insurance agent platform Policyholders will gain access to high quality affordable care through DocDoc’s doctor discovery service spanning a medical network of over 23,000 doctors encompassing 65 specialties across eight countries in Asia

SINGAPORE, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — DocDoc Pte. Ltd., the world’s first patient intelligence company, today announced a partnership with Kaitaiming Technology (‘KTM’) to expand its reach into China and offer its doctor discovery services to the policyholders of China’s top insurance companies on KTM’s platform.

DocDoc will be the exclusive supplier of doctor discovery services to KTM and its affiliates for doctors in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and South Korea. Through this partnership, KTM will offer DocDoc’s doctor discovery services and provide access to high quality affordable care in the region to the majority of China’s insured population.

Under the agreement KTM, which operates the world’s leading insurance risk control platform for insurers will integrate DocDoc’s doctor discovery service into their insurance agent application. The application empowers agents to expand their customer base as well as improve engagement with existing customers.

Through this partnership, policyholders of KTM’s insurance partners will gain access to a medically trained concierge team which leverages DocDoc’s AI-powered doctor discovery platform, HOPE (Heuristic for Outcome, Price and Experience), to match policyholders to the right doctors. HOPE processes information collected by DocDoc on each doctor’s practice patterns at a procedure and condition level of granularity and uses predictive analytics to find a best match between a doctor’s expertise and the policyholder’s unique needs. In doing so, HOPE vastly improves the policyholders’ healthcare journey, significantly reduces medical care costs, and reduces medical complication and re-admission rates.

Cole Sirucek, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of DocDoc, commented: “China is the world’s most exciting insurance market. KTM is China’s leading insurance technology company with an exceptional track record of serving the country’s largest insurance companies. DocDoc’s AI-powered doctor discovery service is ideally suited to serve China’s massive unmet need for consumers looking for high quality affordable care. This partnership has the potential to impact the entire ecosystem. We are delighted to be partnering with KTM to be its exclusive doctor discovery service provider in Asia and to improving the delivery of care for policyholders throughout China.”

Wang Hui, Founder and Chairman of Kaitaiming, commented: “COVID-19 has highlighted to us the importance of having the right support system in place so policyholders can find the right care wherever they are, and whenever they need it. With its healthcare network spanning over 23,000 doctors across Asia and a unique approach to identifying the right care for each policyholder, DocDoc stood out as the partner of choice to us for doctor discovery services. KTM has been a leading insurance risk control company in China. We have partnerships with the country’s top insurance companies and we provide a platform for individual insurance agents, which offers additional functionality and value-added services. By integrating DocDoc’s doctor discovery solutions into our platform, the agents we serve are equipped with an important tool to meet their policyholders’ needs. Prior to this partnership, traditional medical services couldn’t meet many customer demands. But with this collaboration between us and DocDoc, we are embracing a new approach with ample opportunities. We certainly believe that through this partnership, we will open up new prospects together and advance in our respective fields!“

About DocDoc

DocDoc is the world’s first patient intelligence company. Operating in eight countries with more than 23,000 doctors in its network, DocDoc uses technology in conjunction with medically trained professionals to optimise healthcare outcomes and cost, and enhance the patient’s end-to-end healthcare journey. DocDoc combines AI-powered doctor discovery, telemedicine, and digital third-party administrator services onto a single platform. With this platform, DocDoc enables insurance companies, brokers, employers and governments to reduce healthcare costs, improve the frequency and quality of engagement, and offer a distinctive high-quality healthcare experience.

About K aitaiming

KTM was founded in Beijing, May 2015. It is one of the world’s leading insurance risk control companies. KTM focuses on combining insurance expertise with information technology, big data and AI to create a cutting-edge system for the insurance industry. It supports leading insurers with risk control services, helps to manage and control claims risks, reduces claims costs, and improves service efficiency and quality. KTM is backed by renowned venture firms such as Sequoia Capital, Matrix Partners China, Qianhai Reinsurance, Everbright trust and trusted by customers including Ping An, China Pacific, China Continent, TK.CN, Alltrust etc..

Media contact

Madhurima Dutta, DocDoc

E: madhurima.dutta@docdoc.com

M: +65 9014 743

Swyn Teo / Natalie Ahl

Omnicom Public Relations Group on behalf of DocDoc

E: swyn.teo@omnicomprgroup.com / natalie.ahl@omnicomprgroup.com