DoctorOnCall Partners Merchantrade Money to Offer Convenient Digital Health Service to App Users

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, DoctorOnCall has signed a Partnership agreement with Merchantrade Asia Sdn Bhd (Merchantrade). This partnership will allow users of the Merchantrade Money application to access online consultations with accredited doctors and e-pharmacy, purchase medication safely and have them delivered conveniently. Merchantrade Money users just have to click on the icon “talk to a doctor” and “e-pharmacy, following a consultation.



From Left: Chiak Tang, Chief Operating Officer, DoctorOnCall; Ramasamy K. Veeran, Founder and Managing Director, Merchantrade Asia Sdn Bhd; Maran Virumandi, Co-Founder and Managing Director, DoctorOnCall;Ravi Vamathevan, Director, Merchantrade Asia Sdn Bhd

This collaboration will ensure the provision of quality, affordable and accessible healthcare for the convenience of Merchantrade Money users by DoctorOnCall. Merchantrade Money users include regular travellers as well as the financially under-served, who utilise the app regularly to make payments in foreign currencies, remit in-app and even withdraw cash at ATMs.

DoctorOnCall.com.my is Malaysia’s largest Digital Health platform that connects patients with an extensive network of healthcare professionals such as doctor, nurses, dentists, pharmacists etc. Patients located anywhere in Malaysia are able to speak to doctors with just a private chat, phone or video call. In addition, they are also able to order and receive prescription medications safely and promptly.

Ramasamy K. Veeran, Founder and Managing Director, Merchantrade Asia Sdn Bhd said, “We truly believe this initiative will provide the growing number of our customers with better access to healthcare services and to address any urgent medical needs conveniently and quickly.”

“Our users could be overseas or in remote areas, therefore having DoctorOnCall directly on Merchantrade Money will give them the convenience and timely medical care they need, wherever they are,” he continued.

“With this collaboration, we believe we are the first medical platform player to collaborate with an e-wallet player. Currently, DoctorOnCall has over one million monthly active users, and this new partnership will allow our ‘Online Clinic‘ to serve Merchantrade Money’s extensive customer base. With this collaboration, we are also able to provide a new and innovative healthcare experience to close the gap of the underserved areas,” said Maran Virumandi, the Co-Founder of DoctorOnCall.

The agreement was signed by Ramasamy K. Veeran, Founder and Managing Director, Merchantrade Asia Sdn Bhd and Maran Virumandi, Co-Founder and Managing Director, DoctorOnCall, witnessed by Ravi Vamathevan, Director, Merchantrade Asia Sdn Bhd (Merchantrade) and Chiak Tang, Chief Operating Officer, DoctorOnCall.

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200304/2738064-1?lang=0