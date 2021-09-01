Doctors urge Senate to junk ‘vape’ bill

ABOUT 60 medical groups in the country have urged Congress to junk a bill that will allow the marketing of electronic cigarettes and vaporizers or so-called vapes in the country.

Dr. Maria Encarnita Limpin, president of the Philippine College of Physicians, described Senate Bill 2239, which allows for the regulation of importation, manufacturing, sale, advertisement, and promotion of electronic nicotine/non nicotine delivery systems and heated tobacco products, as “anti-health”.

“Ito pong bills na ito ay anti-health at isang regressive bill, dahil parang tayo ay binabalik na naman sa dati na halos hindi ho natin ma-regulate ang mga e-cigarettes at electronic smoking devices na ito (These bills are ‘anti-health’ and regressive, as we are going to go back to the time where we are not able to regulate e-cigarettes and electronic smoking devices),” Limpin said during a virtual briefing on Wednesday.

Specifically, the groups opposed lowering the age limit for the sale of these devices from 21 years old to 18 years old, the easing of restrictions on the use of flavorings, deregulation from the Food and Drug Administration to the Department of Trade and Industry, and allowing vaping in public places, schools, and hospitals.

She also said that the passage of its counterpart House Bill 9007 was passed without the recommendations of the health sector and that the Senate version of the bill is being “fast-tracked” while the medical community is fighting the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Dr. Benito Atienza, president of the Philippine Medical Association, said that the passage of the bill will be a “gateway” for substance abuse, especially for the youth.