“Documentary on Matteo Guidicelli’s Scout Ranger training to be streamed on iWant”

A documentary on Matteo Guidicelli’s Scout Ranger training will soon be shown on ABS-CBN’s streaming platform iWant starting this month.

The documentary produced by Viva Films will premiere on May 23, according to a post on iWant’s Facebook page on Monday, May 18.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News’ MJ Felipe, Matteo said he’s excited for everyone to watch Ranger G.

“I’m very excited na mapanood niyong lahat ang Ranger G dahil it’s something I did for myself in the beginning. Sabi ko sa mga magulang ko at sa girlfriend ko noon at sa manager ko, ‘Gusto ko maging sundalo. Gusto kong pumasok sa Army,’” he said.

Matteo revealed that before he had his loved ones’ approval to join the Army, including his manager Vic del Rosario, the Viva Entertainment executive gave him one condition.

“Sabi niya kapag papasok daw ako doon, dapat i-shoot natin. Sabi ko, ‘Okay Boss Vic. I-shoot man or hindi i-shoot, gagawin ko pa rin para sa sarili ko.’ I’m very fortunate na pumayag ang Philippine Army to do this,” he said.

He went on to talk about Ranger G, which is being billed as the first Filipino production that captures what really happens during a Scout Ranger training.

“Ang condition ko lang sa documentary team, sabi ko sa kanila, I don’t want this to be shot like a typical reality show because I’ve done reality shows before. I want to be in the moment. ‘Yung focus ko ‘yung training, hindi ‘yung pag-shoot. I think we achieved that,” he said.

Aside from encouraging young men like him to support and serve in the Armed Forces, Matteo said that he aims to impart the lessons he had learned during his Scout Ranger training to viewers of Ranger G.

“Marami akong natutunan na these men and women sacrifice their lives. Ang tagal nila malayo sa mga pamilya nila, sa anak nila. They are there in the jungles being the umbrella of safety for us here in the cities. Every day, we live great lives. Of course, we have issues and all, but these soldiers live in the mountains fighting for our freedom, protecting us down here,” he said.