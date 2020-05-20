DOE: LPG, kerosene prices frozen in Ambo-hit towns of Eastern Samar

MANILA, Philippines – A price freeze for liquified petroleum gas (LPG) and kerosene products in certain Eastern Samar towns battered by Typhoon Ambo was ordered by the Department of Energy (DOE) on Wednesday.

DOE said in a post on their social media account that the price freeze, which would run until May 30, covers municipalities under a state of calamity including Jipalad, Maslog, Arteche, San Policarpio, Oras, Dolores, Can-Avid, Taft, and Sulat.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Price freeze for household LPG and kerosene for 15 days (15 May – 30 May 2020) upon the declaration of state of calamity in the following municipalities of Eastern Samar due to the severe effects caused by Typhoon Ambo,” DOE said.

FEATURED STORIES

Eastern Samar was among the provinces battered by Typhoon Ambo, which at its peak packed maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometers per hour (155 kph) and gustiness of up to 255 kph.

Signal No. 3 was raised parts of Eastern Samar and Northern Samar when Ambo moved towards the landmass.

After moving through Bicol Region, Southern Luzon, and Metro Manila, Ambo left a trail of destruction dubbed as Yolanda Jr., in reference to the infamous 2013 typhoon which was one of the strongest typhoons to make landfall.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ