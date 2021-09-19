DoE seeks improvement on upstream petroleum data

The Department of Energy (DoE) has promulgated a circular aimed at improving upstream petroleum data in the Philippines.

Department Circular (DC) 2021-08-0027 governs the selection, evaluation, award and implementation of contracts with service providers for the enhancement, acquisition, processing, interpretation and marketing of petroleum data.

All prospective service providers shall be subjected to legal, technical, and financial evaluation, which shall be conducted in a transparent, competitive, and expeditious manner.

“In the acceptance of project proposals, the DoE shall take significant consideration of the latest applicable technology in data enhancement, acquisition, processing and interpretation,” the circular stated.

A service provider may be any local/foreign individual company or group of companies organized or authorized for the purpose of providing services related to upstream petroleum data enhancement, acquisition, processing, interpretation, and marketing and, after due evaluation, was found legally, technically, and financially qualified by the DoE.

As stated in the circular, the review and evaluation committee (REC) shall receive, evaluate, and accept proposals for enhancing petroleum data, as well as assess the legal, technical, and financial capabilities of the prospective providers.

It is also to institute and implement a system of coordination, administration, supervision and regulation during contract implementation.



On the other hand, the technical working group (TWG) and secretariat shall handle all the administrative requirements relative to the conduct of the meeting and posting of proposals in the DoE website.

It shall likewise conduct the initial technical, financial, and legal evaluation and prepare the necessary documentation on the results of such assessment and necessary action documents to be endorsed to the REC and/or the Energy secretary for approval.

It is also responsible for determining the necessary geophysical activity and/or applicable technical data enhancement on the identified areas of interest, as outlined in the review and evaluation of project proposals.

The DoE wholly and exclusively owns the data gathered by the service provider under the contracts entered under this circular, except for data generated with proprietary rights or as may have been agreed under the contract.

The service provide shall submit all deliverables free of charge to the DoE for their internal use and retention within six months from the completion of acquisition, processing, reprocessing or any form of data enhancement.

If stipulated in the contract, the service provider shall be given a reasonable period to exclusively market and sell the data, after which the same shall be exclusively owned by the DoE.

The DoE issued this policy as it continuously adopt new mechanisms and strategies to carry out its plans and programs under Presidential Decree 87.

PD 87, or The Oil Exploration and Development Act of 1972, mandates the government to directly explore for and produce indigenous petroleum.