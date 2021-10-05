DoE seeks more local oil supply

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi has called on oil companies to ensure sufficient supply of petroleum products and find ways to cushion the impact of pump price hikes in the future.

“I am directing all oil companies in the country to ensure adequate supply and come up with plans to mitigate possible price hikes of oil products in the coming months,” he said in a statement on Monday.

The Department of Energy (DoE) chief likewise reminded industry players of their compliance with the minimum inventory requirements amid the global oil supply outlook for the fourth quarter of the year.

According to the DoE's Oil Industry Management Bureau (OIMB), demand is projected to reach as much as 103 million barrels per day (mbpd) of crude oil in the fourth quarter. Currently, supply is only about 103.22 mbpd.

The agency said the absence of any additional supply from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) may prompt oil price increases in the future.

“From August to December 2021, OPEC will only be enforcing a 400,000-barrel-increase per month, which is, however, expected to even out the supply-demand balance by the end of 2021,” it added.

It also noted a potential deal with Iran for an additional supply has not progressed under US President Joe Biden's administration and that the deal is expected to be resolved sometime in the second quarter of 2022.

“Continued sanctions against Iran removes as much as 2 to 3 million barrels of crude oil per day from the world market,” the OIMB said.

Moreover, sanctions against Venezuela, which reduced the potential supply of about 1 to 2 million barrels of crude oil supply per day from the global market, are seen to remain for the “foreseeable future.”

The agency also said economic activity is expected to increase in the fourth quarter of this year as first-world countries continue to post high vaccination rates, coupled with the stocking of inventories for the heating season beginning October this year to March 2022.

As per Executive Order 134, oil companies and bulk suppliers operating in the country are mandated to maintain a minimum inventory of petroleum stock.

This is “to ensure a continuous, adequate and stable supply of petroleum products should domestic and international events, such as, but not limited to terrorist attacks, armed conflicts in the Middle East and in other regions whence the Philippines draws or secures its petroleum supply, threaten or restrict the supply of petroleum to the Philippines.”

Under Department Circular 2003-01-001, all oil companies, except refiners operating in the country and bulk suppliers, are required to maintain a minimum inventory equivalent to 15 days worth of petroleum products' supply and seven days worth of supply for liquefied petroleum gas.

Refiners must maintain a minimum inventory of petroleum crude oil and refined petroleum products for 30 days.

On Monday, firms jacked up the cost of gasoline by P1.45 per liter as well as prices of diesel and kerosene by P2.05 per liter each.

This is the sixth consecutive week that firms raised their pump prices.

Cusi assured consumers the agency will continue to closely monitor global oil supply and price movements.