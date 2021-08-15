DoE seeks views on energy subsidy rules

The Department of Energy (DoE) is soliciting comments from industry stakeholders on the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of a law that extends electricity lifeline rate for low-income households.

In May, President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law Republic Act 11552 that extends the subsidy to poor consumers for another 50 years.

The law states qualified households are those beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), as well as marginalized end-users who have been certified as such by a distribution utility (DU) based on a criteria set forth by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

The Energy department is currently crafting the IRR of RA 11552 that shall provide the framework for implementing this law.

It outlines the responsibilities of the DoE, the ERC, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), DUs, and other stakeholders in implementing RA 11552.

Under the draft IRR, the ERC is responsible for establishing the criteria and qualifications upon which a power distributor may determined if a marginalized end-user is qualified to avail of lifeline discount rates, as well as determine and update the consumption threshold that will serve as the basis for setting the new lifeline level to be observed by DUs.

The ERC shall also formulate an exclusive list of qualifications and requirements, simplified and reasonably understandable to the marginalized households.

It shall conduct a comprehensive quantitative and qualitative evaluation of the implementation of the lifeline subsidy scheme, including the modes of validation and prevention of leakages, every two years from the implementation of the law.

DSWD part of system

For its part, the DSWD shall provide qualified household beneficiaries nationwide using a standard targeting system and ensure a uniform and objective procedure of identifying potential beneficiaries, and submit annual list of qualified household beneficiaries under the 4Ps to the DoE, the ERC, and DUs.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) is tasked to set the poverty threshold by region and province, as well as the national level of an annual basis that shall serve as one of the bases for the certification and continual validation of marginalized end-users.

The PSA shall provide the ERC with information and data on family expenditures, including the household energy consumption level of families by region and by province.

Likewise, it shall assist the ERC with the conduct of surveys and other studies that are vital to the evaluation and review of the implementation of the Act and updating of the criteria for the lifeline subsidy scheme.

For its part, the DU shall act on the application for certification as marginalized end-users within the period, and continually validate the eligibility and qualifications of electricity end-users already enjoying the lifeline subsidy.

Within 30 days from the effectivity of the IRR, the DU shall file a petition with the ERC for their respective proposed new lifeline rate.

For the initial implementation of these rules, power distributors shall continue to implement the existing approved lifeline rate and level of consumption until a new lifeline rate and level of consumption is approved by the ERC.

The proposed IRR aims to provide assistance to electricity consumers, especially those living below the poverty line and achieve a more equitable distribution of the lifeline subsidy.

It shall also provide the necessary safeguards and mechanisms that will ensure that the benefits of lifeline rates are limited only to those qualified under the law and these rules and regulations, and protect the public interest.

The implementing rules exclude electricity consumers residing in condominium or subdivision projects, those availing the net-metering services except marginalized end-users deemed qualified under net metering rules, and retirees receiving pensions equivalent to or higher than the applicable poverty threshold.