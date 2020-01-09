DOE told: Use 2 energy laws to preempt brownouts

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian has called on the Department of Energy (DOE) to make full use of the Evoss (Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop) Act and the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act to preempt “another series of rotational brownouts” in the dry months as a result of thinning power supply. The Evoss law paved the way for the creation and establishment of an online platform where prospective power-project developers can apply, monitor and receive all the needed permits and applications, submit all documentary requirements, and pay for charges and fees. The energy efficiency law seeks to establish a framework for introducing and institutionalizing fundamental policies on energy efficiency and conservation, including the promotion of efficient and judicious use of energy and renewable energy technologies. The schedule of power plant outages should also be discussed, Gatchalian said. ‍‍‍‍‍‍—Ronnel W. Domingo

